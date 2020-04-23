23 Dungeons & Dragons eBooks Are Now “Pay What You Want” Thanks to Humble Bundle

Earlier this month, Wizards of the Coast launched a program to release free D&D resources, every day, for the rest of lock-down. This week, Humble Bundle is releasing 23 D&D ebooks, and they’re all pay-what-you-want.

According to the press release, the bundle consists of books from the Legend of Drizzt and War of the Spider Queen series. Here are the official synopses for both:

Set in D&D’s popular Forgotten Realms campaign setting, The Legend of Drizzt follows the adventures of dark elf Drizzt Do’Urden as he fights to preserve peace within the Realms. Since its publication in 1988, the series has amassed a passionate following and inspired countless Forgotten Realms novels—including The War of the Spider Queen series, which revolves around the possible downfall of the dark elf race.

The “Read the Realms” bundle will be available from April 22 through May 13, with partial proceeds going to the charity Extra Life, which works with gamers to play games to support sick and injured kids.