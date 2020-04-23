Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

23 Dungeons & Dragons eBooks Are Now “Pay What You Want” Thanks to Humble Bundle

Thu Apr 23, 2020 11:16am 4 comments 2 Favorites [+]

Earlier this month, Wizards of the Coast launched a program to release free D&D resources, every day, for the rest of lock-down. This week, Humble Bundle is releasing 23 D&D ebooks, and they’re all pay-what-you-want.

According to the press release, the bundle consists of books from the Legend of Drizzt and War of the Spider Queen series. Here are the official synopses for both:

Set in D&D’s popular Forgotten Realms campaign setting, The Legend of Drizzt follows the adventures of dark elf Drizzt Do’Urden as he fights to preserve peace within the Realms. Since its publication in 1988, the series has amassed a passionate following and inspired countless Forgotten Realms novels—including The War of the Spider Queen series, which revolves around the possible downfall of the dark elf race. 

The “Read the Realms” bundle will be available from April 22 through May 13, with partial proceeds going to the charity Extra Life, which works with gamers to play games to support sick and injured kids.

citation

Back to the top of the page

4 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.