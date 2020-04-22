Disney Signs Up Russian Doll Creator Leslye Headland For New Star Wars TV Series

Screenshot: Netflix

Lucasfilm is working on a new Star Wars TV series for Disney + with the creator of Netflix’s Russian Doll, according to Variety. The series will reportedly be “a female-centric series” set apart from other projects in the franchise’s chronology. (So, no Doctor Aphra this time.)

Details about the project are under wraps, other than that Leslye Headland will serve as writer and showrunner for the series. She scored a major hit with Netflix last year with her series Russian Doll, about a woman named Nadia (played by Natasha Lyonne),who keeps repeating the same night over and over again. The series was nominated for both Nebula and Hugo Awards for best dramatic presentation.

If it happens, the series will join a handful of live-action Star Wars projects already in the works. The studio released The Mandalorian last fall, and is expected to debut the show’s second season this October. A third season is reportedly in the works now. Separate shows about Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor are also in the works, and are expected to debut in the next year or two on Disney’s streaming platform, Disney +.

Lucasfilm has been working to figure out what direction it’ll be taking with the franchise following the release of The Rise of Skywalker last December. For the moment, Disney has put a pause on new theatrical films while it focuses on building up Disney +, but the studio has projects by Rian Johnson, Kevin Feige, J.D. Dillard in development.