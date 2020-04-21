Lucasfilm is Reportedly Working On The Mandalorian’s Third Season

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

The upcoming second season of The Mandalorian might not be hitting Disney + until October, but it sounds as though Lucasfilm has already begun work on a third season for the first live-action Star Wars TV series.

This is my surprised face.

The series was the first big hit out of the gate for Disney’s streaming service efforts last fall, introducing viewers to the likes of a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter and a certain diminutive child. Given the enormous success that the series has enjoyed thus far, there was little room to doubt that the studio would follow up that success with more— including possible spinoffs from the show’s characters.

Production on Season 2 has apparently wrapped, but according to Variety, creator Jon Favreau has been “writing season 3 for a while,” and that the studio’s art department has begun working on creating the look and feel of the third season. Sources tell the paper that pre-production takes a considerable amount of time, and that they have to get started early.

Not much is known about the upcoming second season, but there have been rumors that the season will include Ahsoka Tano (reportedly to be played by Rosario Dawson), Bill Burr will make a reappearance, and that Aliens‘ Michael Biehn has been cast in the season. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito has noted that there’ll be plenty of Darksaber action to come.

As Lucasfilm enters the post-Skywalker Saga era, it’s put a heavy emphasis on its Disney + projects. In addition to The Mandalorian, it’s greenlit shows about Cassian Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The former recently brought on Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl) and Kyle Soller (Brexit) and is expected to enter production sometime this year (provided the outbreak hasn’t squished those plans) begin streaming sometime next year, while the latter recently experienced some production trouble, and has seen writer Joby Harold come onboard to rewrite it. It’s expected to enter production sometime next summer.