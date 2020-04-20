Another Star Trek: The Next Generation Star Has Seemingly Been Tapped For Star Trek: Picard Season 2

Credit: CBS

While it’s no secret that the second season of Star Trek: Picard will feature a check-in with the enigmatic Guinan (Patrick Stewart went on The View just to invite Whoopi Goldberg back!), the finale of season 1 has left some fans wondering when we might see other alumni from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Now, we seem to have an answer!

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, LeVar Burton very strongly hinted at the return of Geordi LaForge in the upcoming second season.

“How do I say this without getting in trouble…I think that is reasonable to assume that those people are still a part of Picard’s life and—sure, what the hell—yeah, absolutely!” he said, per io9. “You’ll see us all, probably not all at the same time but, you know, never say never.”

That sure sounds like a yes. If so, that’s three characters so far (aside from our titular retired admiral, of course) that we can probably expect to see in Picard season 2. Last month, Brent Spiner said in an interview with TV Guide that he would “absolutely” love to reprise his role as Dr. Altan Inigo Soong. (Sadly, this is not the case with Data, whom the actor confirmed he’s finished playing.) Before that, in January, Sir Patrick Stewart appeared on The View so he could invite Whoopi Goldberg to reprise her role as Guinan. And let’s not forget everyone’s favorite counselor and captain-turned-pizza-chef.

While a list of returning and new cast-members has yet to be released, Stewart has shared the show’s intentions to bring back more familiar faces. “It is my hope that whenever the series wraps, we will have encountered all the principal actors from Next Generation,” he said during a panel at TCA in January, Deadline reports.

Geordi is a particularly interesting character to revisit, considering Picard‘s synth-heavy and Data-heavy story arc. In the Picard: Countdown comics, Geordi was also named as one of the engineering minds behind the rapid construction of the Romulan rescue fleet…the very same one blown up by synths clearly based on Soong androids.

So. Geordi has a lot to unpack, too, is what we’re getting at.

There’s no word yet on when Picard might be returning, since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shut down the entertainment industry indefinitely. In the meantime, check out our thoughts on the nostalgic potential of season 2, or director/writer/executive producer Akiva Goldsman’s treatment for a Picard coronavirus episode.