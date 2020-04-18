Readercon 31 Has Been Canceled

This year’s Readercon will not be held this coming July, according to organizers, who cite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the necessity to maintain social distancing in the months to come.

The convention was set to take place between July 9th and 13th, with Jeffrey Ford and Ursula Vernon as the guests of honor. In March, convention organizers indicated that they would not postpone, but the continuing outbreak has prompted the change.

Though we considered postponing Readercon until later this year, it became clear that between the significant challenges of the pandemic and the demands of a tightened schedule, we simply would not be able to meet the high standards you have come to expect from us; both the 2020 and 2021 conventions would suffer for it.

The convention will return on July 8th through the 11th, 2021 at the Marriott Boston Quincey, with Ford and Vernon set to return as guests of honor.

If you plan to attend in 2021, you don’t need to do anything. Everyone who has a membership now has a membership for Readercon 31 in 2021. Though we are no longer accepting new registrations at this time, we hope to reopen registration in August.

In the meantime, the convention has set up a Discord server, and invites attendees and fans to join in to chat with one another.