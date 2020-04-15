Tor.com

Tessa Thompson Will Produce the Amazon Adaptation of Podcast The Left Right Game

The sci-fi thriller podcast The Left Right Game is heading to the small-screen! Deadline reports that Amazon Studios has won the rights to adapt QCode’s audio drama as a TV series, featuring Tessa Thompson (star and co-producer of the podcast) as an executive producer.

According to DeadlineThe Left Right Game writer and creator Jack Anderson will adapt and also executive produce, alongside Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, Justin Levy, Rob Herting, and David Henning. There’s no word yet on whether Thompson will star in the TV adaptation as well, or any other casting news.

Here’s the official synopsis from QCode’s website:

An idealistic journalist tries to make a name for herself by following a group of paranormal explorers, obsessed with a seemingly harmless pastime known as the Left/Right Game. The journey takes her into a supernatural world that she and the other members of the expedition cannot handle. Or survive.

The Left Right Game premiered on March 23, with new episodes released every Monday. Currently, five of the 10 episodes have been released on Apple Podcasts.

This isn’t the only QCode production that’s getting an adaptation. In February, news broke that the podcast Carrier will become a feature film, with star Cynthia Erivo reprising her role as Raylene and also producing. According to Deadline, more “pod-to-screen adaptations” from the audio studio are currently in development. While these have yet to be revealed, QCode’s line-up of shows includes Blackout, starring Rami Malek, and Gaslight, starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

 

