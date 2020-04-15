Tor.com

Disney To Launch Mandalorian Behind-the-Scenes Series

Wed Apr 15, 2020 9:49am 3 comments Favorite This
Image: Lucasfilm

It’s going to be a couple of months before we get the next season of The Mandalorian, but Disney will soon release something to tide us over: Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. The eight-episode, behind-the-scenes series premieres on May 4th, and will be about different elements of the series, and will provide some interviews, unreleased footage, and roundtable discussions.

The series will be “an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together,” says Favreau.

Covered in the series will be a wide range of topics: “the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’s Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.”

This behind-the-scenes series should provide a good bit of insight into the making of The Mandalorian, which featured some truly groundbreaking special effects work, utilizing digital sets. And of course, it seems extremely likely that we’ll get a good look into how they brought to life the show’s most important character, The Child (aka, Baby Yoda).

