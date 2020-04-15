Fan Artists Share Pop Culture Character Portraits With Hashtag #SixFanArts

There’s no getting around it: Social distancing is LONELY. But you know what isn’t lonely? That’s right: fandom. As quarantine drags on, virtual communities and a shared love of science-fiction, fantasy, and horror have been the glue holding us all together. In other words, the real coronavirus coping strategy has been the friends we made along the way.
A couple weeks ago, our virtual office bonded over a “slightly more scientific” personality quiz that gave each of us a definitive list of the pop culture characters we’re like. This week, we’re turning to fan art for solace. Over the past few days, fan artists all around the world have been sharing portraits of six pop culture characters on Twitter under the hashtag #SixFanArts, making their selection via suggestions from followers. We saw representation from all kinds of different fandoms, from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Birds of Prey to Spirited Away and The Witcher, as well as examples of all kinds of different art styles, from detailed oil portraits to anime-inspired caricatures to illustrations that looked straight out of a classic children’s book. (And soooo much JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Fire Emblem.)
Click through for Tor.com HQ’s personal favorites, and share your picks in the comments!
Did I do this right? #SixFanarts #Zuko #ATLA pic.twitter.com/AYjno4cqlN
— Renee Violet (@planetrazzmataz) April 13, 2020
second round of #SixFanarts complete! ✨ pic.twitter.com/SE01246JtJ
— amber leigh ⁷ (@mbrleigh) April 14, 2020
part 1 of #sixfanarts enjoyed looking at them faces, was really intimidated while illustrating these 🤸♀️🤢, buuut thankyou sa mga nag suggest ng characters 💖! ! gandang practice nyaa! pic.twitter.com/Bm5clMaGj2
— patt (⊹◕ʖ̯◕) (@pattpiha) April 14, 2020
#sixfanarts pic.twitter.com/AJcq09rEne
— sincerigrazi (@sincerigrazi) April 15, 2020
That was fast xD #SixFanarts
Thank you guys for the ideas! pic.twitter.com/edqsSGwUmE
— ART RAFFLE!!! | Don't send me nudes, send me Dunys (@_beidak_) April 12, 2020
Finished the #SixFanArts that were suggested to me yesterday! Thanks to everyone who replied to my tweet and feel free to send more, this was so fun! pic.twitter.com/q8g0n7gZnE
— Lizzy O'Donnell (@odonnelllizzy) April 12, 2020
finished my #SixFanarts !! pic.twitter.com/THqW5PtvUq
— mars 🏁 (@marsoids) April 13, 2020
whew, I did it ;; thank you so much for suggestions! #SixFanarts pic.twitter.com/KHAaUinqKN
— Ulvar (@littleulvar) April 13, 2020
good morning i havent slept heres my #SixFanarts
thanks everyone for the suggestions! sorry if i didnt do yours! maybe next time 👀 pic.twitter.com/x23yWFe05o
— ashes to ashes 🚬 (commissions closed) (@spikermonster) April 15, 2020
#WhatWeDointheShadows #wwdits #SixFanarts pic.twitter.com/LVnjqdIXg5
— Rachael Stott (@RachaelAtWork) April 15, 2020
Steamed Hams but it‘s #SixFanarts pic.twitter.com/Bpx7lGvMPJ
— Marius (@MajusArts) April 11, 2020
