Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Check Out Book Riot‘s Cover Reveal for On Fragile Waves by E. Lily Yu

Tue Apr 14, 2020 10:56am Post a comment 1 Favorite [+]
Credit: Erewhon Books

Book Riot has a first look at the full cover of On Fragile Waves, the debut novel from Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy Award nominee E. Lily Yu!

Published by Erewhon BooksOn Fragile Waves follows one refugee family as they journey from Afghanistan to Australia.

“Eight and a half years after I started this mad project, and many libraries and countries later, I am delighted that my novel has found a home at Erewhon,” Yu said last November, when the book was announced. “It is the best thing I have written, to date, and I can imagine no better publisher for On Fragile Waves.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

Buy it Now

Firuzeh and her brother Nour are children of war. Born in Afghanistan, they have seen fire fall from the sky for most of their lives. In the hope of escaping the endless cycle of violence, their parents—their Atay, Omid, and their Abay, Bahar—decide to leave the land of their ancestors in search of a better place.

Tragedy will strike more than once as the family undertakes its dangerous journey—first by land, then by sea—toward faraway Australia and has to learn that the kindness of strangers cannot always be relied on. Even when they are finally, reluctantly, admitted to the Promised Land, their travails are far from over, and Firuzeh in particular finds herself having to navigate the treacherous currents of a culture uncomprehending of her family’s.

On Fragile Waves threads the needle between contemporary and magical realist literature, centered around the important and timely subject matter of the plight of refugees and immigrants.

On Fragile Waves comes out December 8, 2020.

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.