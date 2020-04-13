Wizards of the Coast Releases Free Dungeons & Dragons Materials

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Good news for everyone whose go-to quarantine activity has been a Dungeons & Dragons campaign (or two…or three…): Wizards of the Coast is releasing free D&D materials all throughout lockdown, io9 reports.

These freebies include a wide spectrum of resources, materials, and extras, from player’s guides to adventures to pregenerated character sheets. They’re not limited to any one skill level either. Excerpts from the D&D Starter Set are for newcomers to the game, for example, while there are campaign-specific resources (like adventures that are part of the D&D Adventurers League), as well as other adventures and encounters. The free releases are part of an effort to support parents and other caregivers in the D&D community dealing with worldwide school closures, and players with younger children will find kid-friendly publications like puzzles and coloring books.

There’s already a week’s worth of stuff on the site, and new materials will be added every day, from Monday through Friday. Some downloads are limited, while others will remain free until Wizards of the Coast announces otherwise, so make sure you’re checking back often.