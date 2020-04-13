Akwaeke Emezi Wins the 2019 Otherwise Award

Congratulations are in order for Akwaeke Emezi, who has been announced as the winner of the 2019 Otherwise Award (previously known as the James Tiptree, Jr. Literary Award)! The author won for their 2018 debut, Freshwater, and also made the 2019 Honor list for their YA debut, Pet. Click through for the full list of authors and works that made the Honor List!

The Otherwise Award, which was renamed last October,”celebrates science fiction, fantasy, and other forms of speculative narrative that expand and explore our understanding of gender,” with the jury being “encouraged” to “seek out works that have a broad, intersectional, trans-inclusive understanding of gender in the context of race, class, nationality, disability, and more.”

You can find comments about Freshwater from jurors Edmond Y. Chang and Bogi Takács on the site, as well as those about the nine works on the Honor List.

Here’s the full Honor List for the 2019 Otherwise Award:

Kylie Ariel Bemis, “Dreamborn” (in Maiden, Mother, Crone, edited by Gwen Benaway, Bedside Press 2019)

Meg Elison, The Book of Flora (47North 2019)

Akwaeke Emezi, Pet (Make Me a World 2019)

(Make Me a World 2019) Kameron Hurley, Meet Me in the Future (Tachyon Publications 2019)

(Tachyon Publications 2019) Innocent Chizaram Ilo, “Of Warps and Wefts” (Strange Horizons, March 2018; reprinted in Transcendent 4: The Year’s Best Transgender Speculative Fiction , edited by Bogi Tackás, Lethe Press 2019)

, edited by Bogi Tackás, Lethe Press 2019) Mary Robinette Kowal, The Calculating Stars (Tor Books 2018)

(Tor Books 2018) Laurie J. Marks, The Elemental Logic series ( Fire Logic , Earth Logic , Water Logic , and Air Logic , Small Beer 2019)

and , Small Beer 2019) Yukiko Motoya, The Lonesome Bodybuilder (Soft Skull Press 2018)

(Soft Skull Press 2018) Rivers Solomon, The Deep (Gallery / Saga Press 2019)

For more background on the new Otherwise Award moniker, check out our news coverage from last fall, as well as the in-depth explanation on the organization’s website.