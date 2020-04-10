Apple Makes Some of its Original Shows Available to Watch For Free

Image: Apple TV +

Last fall, Apple launched its streaming service Apple TV +, with a slate of original TV shows and movies. With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic prompting millions of people to stay at home, the company has made a number of those series available to watch for free free, including its genre shows For All Mankind, Servant, and Snoopy in Space.

Normally, you’d need a subscription to watch the entirety of Apple TV +’s offerings (the company makes the first episode of each series free for non-subscribers), but for a short while, the company is making some of that content available to everyone on the Apple TV app.

Those shows and movies include The Elephant Queen, a documentary film; Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, and Alan Yang’s Little America anthology series; M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant; alternate history space drama For All Mankind; comedy series Dickinson; and children’s shows Helpsters, Ghostwriter, and Snoopy In Space.

That’s not the entirety of Apple’s free offerings: shows like The Morning Show and Amazing Stories aren’t included. But, it’s a good way to check out some of the original content that the company has produced for the service, especially if you’ve held off on subscribing to it.

There is a catch, however: you need an Apple or other compatible device to watch the shows on: an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod Touch, Mac computer, as well as some Samsung and LG smart TVs and Amazon and Roku TV devices.

It’s not clear how long Apple will make the shows available for free: the company only said that it’ll be for a “limited time”. At the very least, it’s yet another set of shows to potentially check out while you’re stuck at home.