Watch the Livestream Announcement for the 2020 Hugo Award Finalists, Today (4/7) at 4 PM EST

On April 7 at 4 PM EST, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention will be announcing the finalists for the 2020 Hugo Awards, as well as the finalists for the 1945 Retro Hugo finalists. And you can watch the livestream right here!

This year’s WorldCon takes place in the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and, as a result, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention (ConZealand) has gone completely virtual. For complete details on the convention’s programming and participation, check out the official announcement on the CoNZealand website.