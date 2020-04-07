Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Watch the Livestream Announcement for the 2020 Hugo Award Finalists, Today (4/7) at 4 PM EST

Tue Apr 7, 2020 1:40pm 1 comment Favorite This

On April 7 at 4 PM EST, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention will be announcing the finalists for the 2020 Hugo Awards, as well as the finalists for the 1945 Retro Hugo finalists. And you can watch the livestream right here!

This year’s WorldCon takes place in the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and, as a result, the 78th World Science Fiction Convention (ConZealand) has gone completely virtual. For complete details on the convention’s programming and participation, check out the official announcement on the CoNZealand website.

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.