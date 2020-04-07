The Syfy Channel Will Air The Entirety of Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess This Month

Image: NBC

With the spread of the Coronavirus throughout the US and rest of the world, catching up on TV has become something of a national pastime, with various networks unlocking some of their content for people to watch for free.

The Syfy Channel has announced that it’ll be airing the entirety of two classic shows: Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess this month, which will be hosted by Tricia Helfer and Lucy Lawless. The network will air some supplemental offerings alongside the marathon, as well as a bonus episode of the Battlestar Galactica podcast, featuring cast reunion for a table read for the show’s pilot episode, “33”.

The Xena: Warrior Princess marathon will kick off on April 16th — Syfy says that it’s the first time that it’s aired the series — with episodes “Set to air in the mornings and afternoons of every #ThrowbackThursday.” The Battlestar Galactica marathon will commence on April 20th, and will run for three days straight, featuring the original miniseries, all four seasons, and the two television films, Razor and The Plan.

Most exciting for Battlestar fans is the cast reunion, which will be a special episode on the Battlestar Galacticast podcast, which is hosted by Tricia helter and Marc Bernardin. Each episode covers a different episode of the series, sometimes featuring actors from the series. The show is currently in the midst of its Season 3 recap. According to Syfy, the table read will feature “Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Jamie Bamber, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Trucco, Rekha Sharma, and more.” That episode will be released on April 20th.

For those of you who’ve cut the cord completely, the network has put the entirety of Battlestar Galactica and Xena up online to stream at your convenience. Those episodes will be available for the next couple of months — they’re set to expire between now and June (for Xena) and now and July and September (For Battlestar). Presumably, those are only available to stream in the United States.