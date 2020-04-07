Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

This Year’s Philip K. Dick Award Ceremony Will Be Livestreamed on April 10

Tue Apr 7, 2020 12:10pm 1 comment Favorite This

This year’s Norwescon was set to take place this coming weekend, but was canceled along with most of this spring’s conventions. Despite the cancelation, the Philadelphia Science Fiction Society has announced that they will stream this year’s Philip K. Dick Award Ceremony online.

According to the convention’s organizers (via File 770), “the restrictions put in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to cancel Norwescon this year, and with it the in-person Philip K. Dick Award ceremony.” As a result, the award ceremony will go online on Friday, April 10th at 7PM Pacific Time on YouTube.

This year’s nominees for the award are:

  • The Outside by Ada Hoffmann (Angry Robot)
  • Velocity Weapon by Megan E. O’Keefe (Orbit)
  • All Worlds Are Real: Short Fictions by Susan Palwick (Fairwood Press)
  • Sooner or Later Everything Falls into the Sea: Stories by Sarah Pinsker (Small Beer Press)
  • The Little Animals by Sarah Tolmie (Aqueduct Press)
  • The Rosewater Redemption by Tade Thompson (Orbit)

The award is handed out annually since 1982 for “distinguished science fiction published in paperback original form in the United States during the previous calendar year.” Prior winners of the award include William Gibson (Neuromancer), Richard K. Morgan (Altered Carbon), Meg Elison (The Book of the Unnamed Midwife), Ramez Naam (Apex), Carrie Vaughn (Bannerless) and more. Last year’s winner was Audrey Schulman, for her novel Theory of Bastards. 

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.