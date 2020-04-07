This Year’s Philip K. Dick Award Ceremony Will Be Livestreamed on April 10

This year’s Norwescon was set to take place this coming weekend, but was canceled along with most of this spring’s conventions. Despite the cancelation, the Philadelphia Science Fiction Society has announced that they will stream this year’s Philip K. Dick Award Ceremony online.

According to the convention’s organizers (via File 770), “the restrictions put in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to cancel Norwescon this year, and with it the in-person Philip K. Dick Award ceremony.” As a result, the award ceremony will go online on Friday, April 10th at 7PM Pacific Time on YouTube.

This year’s nominees for the award are:

The Outside by Ada Hoffmann (Angry Robot)

Velocity Weapon by Megan E. O’Keefe (Orbit)

All Worlds Are Real: Short Fictions by Susan Palwick (Fairwood Press)

Sooner or Later Everything Falls into the Sea: Stories by Sarah Pinsker (Small Beer Press)

The Little Animals by Sarah Tolmie (Aqueduct Press)

The Rosewater Redemption by Tade Thompson (Orbit)

The award is handed out annually since 1982 for “distinguished science fiction published in paperback original form in the United States during the previous calendar year.” Prior winners of the award include William Gibson (Neuromancer), Richard K. Morgan (Altered Carbon), Meg Elison (The Book of the Unnamed Midwife), Ramez Naam (Apex), Carrie Vaughn (Bannerless) and more. Last year’s winner was Audrey Schulman, for her novel Theory of Bastards.