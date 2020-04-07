Announcing Light Chaser, Co-Authored by Gareth L. Powell and Peter F. Hamilton

Gareth L. Powell (left), Credit: TomShot Photography; Peter F. Hamilton (right), photo courtesy of the author.

We’re thrilled to announce Light Chaser, a new science fiction novella co-authored by Gareth L. Powell and Peter F. Hamilton.

Forthcoming from Tor.com Publishing in March 2021, Light Chaser tells the story of Amahle—one of a number of explorers, who travel the universe alone (except for their onboard AI), trading trinkets for life stories.

But Amahle notices that the worlds she visits don’t appear to be evolving—the level of technical sophistication they demonstrate does not increase, no matter how many hundreds of years pass between her visits.

And when she listens to the stories sent down through the ages she hears the same voice talking directly to her from different times and on different worlds, and comes to understand that something terrible is happening, and only she is in a position to do anything about it.

Editor Lee Harris said:

“This is a great book! It’s about intelligence and bravery, and how a love powerful enough to transcend death can inspire one person to pull down an empire. Peter and Gareth have pulled together a fabulous story, and I can’t wait for you to read it!”

Gareth L. Powell is the author of seven science-fiction novels and two short story collections as well as a non-fiction book about writing. His third novel, Ack-Ack Macaque, book one in the Macaque Trilogy, was the winner of the 2013 BSFA novel award (joint winner with Anne Leckie’s Ancillary Justice). He lives in Bristol, UK.

Peter F. Hamilton began writing in 1987, and sold his first short story to Fear magazine in 1988. He has written many bestselling novels, including the Greg Mandel series, the Night’s Dawn trilogy, the Commonwealth Saga, the Void trilogy, short-story collections and several standalone novels including Fallen Dragon and Great North Road.