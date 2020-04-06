Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Kitschies!

The Kitschies, the annual tentacle-themed prize for works containing elements of the “speculative and fantastic,” have announced the winners for the most “progressive, intelligent, and entertaining” fiction of 2019.

The awards were announced via social media on April 6.

Find the complete shortlist below, with winners in bold. Congratulations to all the nominees!

The Red Tentacle (Novel), judged by Claire North, Kirsty Logan, Alasdair Stuart, Tasha Suri, and Michaela Gray.

Always North by Vicki Jarrett (Unsung Stories)

From the Wreck by Jane Rawson (Picador)

The Fire Starters by Jan Carson (Doubleday)

The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa (Vintage)

This is How You Lose The Time War by Amal El Mohtar & Max Gladstone (Jo Fletcher Books)

The Golden Tentacle (Debut), also judged by Claire North, Kirsty Logan, Alasdair Stuart, Tasha Suri, and Michaela Gray.

Jelly by Clare Rees (Chicken House Books)

My Name Is Monster by Katie Hale (Canongate)

She Would Be King by Wayétu Moore (Pushkin Press)

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow (Orbit)

Wilder Girls by Rory Power (Pan Macmillan)

The Inky Tentacle (Cover Art), judged by Sharan Matharu, Kaiya Shang, James Spackman, and Kim Curran.