Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Announcing Inventera, the Sequel to Nino Cipri’s Finna

Mon Apr 6, 2020 9:00am 2 comments 1 Favorite [+]

We’re excited to announce that author Nino Cipri is returning to the multi-dimensional world of their rambunctious and touching novella, Finna. Publishing February 2021, Inventera centers on the big annual sale at a box furniture store that just happens to connect to the multiverse. What could possibly go wrong?

After two of his coworkers vanished into a wormhole, Derek is now the lowest-ranking employee of his branch of the big-box furniture chain LitenVärld. He wouldn’t mind—he knows he’s also the most loyal—but calling in sick the day those workers vanished through a wormhole has corporate on his back.

Derek is offered a chance at redemption: an overnight shift before the big annual blow-out sale, the most volatile night of the year. The result? A whole team of Dereks show up from other universes, ready to wreck shop and build a community more caring than the LitenVärld corporate hell.

From author Nino Cipri:

“I’m thrilled to work with Carl Engle-Laird and the amazing team at Tor.com Publishing on a Finna sequel. I suspected there were more stories lurking below LitenVärld’s outwardly benign, corporate surface, and I can’t wait to dive back in.”

 

Buy Finna from:

citation

Back to the top of the page

2 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.