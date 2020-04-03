Korra and Asami Will Perform a Live Reading of The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars

Screenshot: Nickelodeon

Korrasami stans rejoice: Korra and Asami themselves—that is, voice actors Janet Varney and Seychelle Gabriel—will be performing a live-reading of the first chapter of Turf Wars, the three-part graphic novel spin-off of The Legend of Korra. The event is organized by Dark Horse, who will stream it via their Twitch channel on Monday, April 6, at 2 pm PT.

According to the announcement, fans will be able to follow along with a free digital excerpt of The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars, which will be made available via Dark Horse Digital two hours before the event. The reading will be followed by a moderated Q&A session, with questions taken from the live-stream chat, and will also involve a giveaway, the full details of which can be found here.

Varney (who plays Korra) made an announcement via her Twitter as well, where she described Turf Wars Part One as “the wonderful adventure that Korra and Asami have together that comes right after the fourth season of The Legend of Korra.”

The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars is written by Michael Dante DiMartino and illustrated by Irene Koh. Jane Bak and Killian Ng were the colorists for Part One, with Ng taking over for Parts Two and Three.

Here’s the official synopsis of Part One, from Dark Horse: