Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Watch the First Teaser for Peninsula, the Sequel to Train to Busan

Thu Apr 2, 2020 9:51am 1 comment Favorite This

Last month, director  Yeon Sang-ho revealed that he’s made a sequel to his critically acclaimed 2016 zombie movie, Train to BusanEntitled Peninsula, it takes place four years after the events of the first film, when the zombie outbreak has completely decimated South Korea, leaving it an infested wasteland. Now, Well Go USA Entertainment has released the first teaser.

Buy it Now

Speaking to Screen Daily in March, Yeon said his list of references for the film include George Romero’s Land Of The DeadThe RoadMad Max 2, Mad Max: Fury Road, and mangas like Akira and Dragon Head. Those references are out in full force here: Peninsula‘s post-apocalyptic Seoul seems to be a grim, bloody no man’s land where people get their entertainment from gladiator shows in abandoned malls, and the zombie-strewn streets turn every outing into a life-or-death race.

Here’s the official synopsis, from Well Go USA Entertainment’s YouTube:

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Peninsula stars Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Re, Lee Ye Won, Kwon Hae-hyo, Kim Min-jae, and Koo Kyo-hwan. There’s no word yet on a U.S. release date, but the film is currently set for a summer 2020 premiere in South Korea.

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.