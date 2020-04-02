Watch the First Teaser for Peninsula, the Sequel to Train to Busan

Last month, director Yeon Sang-ho revealed that he’s made a sequel to his critically acclaimed 2016 zombie movie, Train to Busan. Entitled Peninsula, it takes place four years after the events of the first film, when the zombie outbreak has completely decimated South Korea, leaving it an infested wasteland. Now, Well Go USA Entertainment has released the first teaser.

Speaking to Screen Daily in March, Yeon said his list of references for the film include George Romero’s Land Of The Dead, The Road, Mad Max 2, Mad Max: Fury Road, and mangas like Akira and Dragon Head. Those references are out in full force here: Peninsula‘s post-apocalyptic Seoul seems to be a grim, bloody no man’s land where people get their entertainment from gladiator shows in abandoned malls, and the zombie-strewn streets turn every outing into a life-or-death race.

Here’s the official synopsis, from Well Go USA Entertainment’s YouTube:

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Peninsula stars Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Re, Lee Ye Won, Kwon Hae-hyo, Kim Min-jae, and Koo Kyo-hwan. There’s no word yet on a U.S. release date, but the film is currently set for a summer 2020 premiere in South Korea.