TNT Moves Up Snowpiercer’s Release Date, Drops New Trailer

Thu Apr 2, 2020 4:48pm 1 comment 1 Favorite [+]

TNT’s adaptation of Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 film Snowpiercer is coming a bit earlier than expected. The network has moved up the show’s release date to May 17th, and has released a new trailer for the long-awaited series.

The show was set to be released on May 31st, but according to Deadline, TNT is moving up to “respond to the growing appetite for content as the majority of Americans are in lockdown.”

The new teaser shows off a bit of what to expect from the series: a class struggle aboard a perpetually-moving train that circles an iced-over Earth. We’ve got plenty of scenes of some pretty brutal-looking action as the train’s upper-class inhabitants work to oppress their poorer counterparts, while Jennifer Connolly muses that “people seem to thing that those in power answer to no one. That couldn’t be further from the truth: personal power answers to everyone.”

The series has endured a long journey to reach this point, and was renewed for a second season last year. However, the ongoing pandemic has halted production on the series for the moment.

