Rick and Morty Returns on May 3rd

Screenshot: Adult Swim

Just a couple of days after Adult Swim released a short Rick and Morty homage to anime and samurai films, the network has announced that the second half of season 4 will debut on May 3rd.

The animated science fiction series is notorious for having a weird release schedule: it debuted in 2013, while each season debuted a couple of years apart — there was a three-year gap between seasons 3 and 4. Season 4 debuted its five episodes last fall, with the announcement that more would come at a later date. That later date: May 3rd.

Accompanying the announcement is a trailer for those next episodes (called “The Other Five”), which shows off an homage to 1980s robot cartoons, multi-armed ricks, weird bugs, giant ice wolves, Morty’s dog Snowball (last season in season 1), lightsabers, and more.

Those five episodes will flash by, but there’s plenty more to come in the future. In May 2018, Adult Swim ordered 70 additional episodes of the series, more than twice of what had aired to that point. It’s not clear how many seasons that’ll be, or what the release schedule will be like, but it’s clear that the show won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Beyond that, series creator Justin Roiland has his own Rick and Morty-esque series coming to Hulu, Solar Opposites. That series debuts just a couple of days after this season on May 8th.