4/1 Only: Download a Free Ebook of The Collapsing Empire by John Scalzi

Good news, everyone! (For once!)

The Tor.com eBook Club is offering a free download of John Scalzi’s The Collapsing Empire, a dauntingly relevant story of the far-future, as a bonus* download for today, April 1, 2020!

*Why a bonus? Well, the Tor.com eBook Club typically offers one book per month. But last month’s book (John Scalzi’s Redshirts) was so popular that John Scalzi and Tor Books are now offering MORE.

The Collapsing Empire is the first book in a space opera trilogy about a very recognizable future of humanity:

Riding The Flow, the only way to travel faster-than-light, humanity spreads to innumerable other worlds. Earth is forgotten. A new empire arises, the Interdependency, based on the doctrine that no one human outpost can survive without the others. It’s a hedge against interstellar war—and, for the empire’s rulers, a system of control. The Flow is eternal—but it’s not static. Just as a river changes course, The Flow changes as well. In rare cases, entire worlds have been cut off from the rest of humanity. When it’s discovered that the entire Flow is moving, possibly separating all human worlds from one another forever, three individuals—a scientist, a starship captain, and the emperox of the Interdependency—must race against time to discover what, if anything, can be salvaged from an interstellar empire on the brink of collapse.

So, yeah, a human society terrified and ignoring the thing that terrifies them while selected leaders and scientists try to push through and fix it.

The final book in this trilogy lands on April 14th and we are just as curious as you as to how this ends.

Note: If you’re having issues with the sign-up or download process, please email [email protected].

Apple iOS 13 Users: Downloads are now located either in your iCloud account or in a Downloads folder within Safari (the down-arrow icon in the top right). More troubleshooting help here.

This offer is only available in the U.S. and Canada. We apologize for the geographic restriction; unfortunately, it is required for various legal reasons.

Coming April 14:

THE LAST EMPEROX

The Last Emperox is the thrilling conclusion to the award-winning, New York Times and USA Today bestselling Interdependency series, an epic space opera adventure from Hugo Award-winning author John Scalzi.