SFWA Unveils Revised, Virtual Nebula Conference

Last week, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America announced that this year’s Nebula Conference would go completely online because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

Today, the organization revealed a first look at what to expect from the revamped format.

The Nebula conference is one of many that have been affected by this year’s outbreak. Numerous conventions around the world have been postponed or canceled, and in some instances, have moved to an online format. (This year’s World Science Fiction Convention has also announced that it’s moving online later this summer.)

SFWA President Mary Robinette Kowal said that the Nebula Conference has streamed some portions in the past, but with “this new platform, not only will we be able to include people who would not otherwise be able to attend the Nebula Conference, but we’ll also be able to offer year-round opportunities for education and outreach.”

This year’s conference will include two live-streaming tracks of panel discussions, along with a third, self-guided track of pre-recorded presentations. The conference will also facilitate one-on-one mentoring discussions, as well as chatrooms, forums, writing workshops, and virtual parties.

That programming will cost attendees $150, and will include a subscription to SFWA’s magazine, The Bulletin. The Nebula Ceremony itself will be open to the public, and will be live-streamed on May 30th at 8:00PM ET. Registration for the conference is now open.