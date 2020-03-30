Netflix Unlocks a Second Season For Locke & Key

Image: Netflix

After spending years in production hell, Netflix began streaming its adaptation of Locke & Key earlier this year. The show departed from the comics it’s based on in some significant ways, and ended up on a big cliffhanger.

Fortunately, we won’t be left hanging: Netflix announced today that it was officially bringing the series back for a second season.

The announcement is good news for fans of the show, and a bit of welcome news coming out of Hollywood in general, which has seen a number of production shutdowns amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

more keys, more demons, more aloha 🖕Locke & Key is officially returning for season two!! pic.twitter.com/OYfHBKmik8 — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) March 30, 2020

The announcement doesn’t say when the second season will go into production, but given the outbreak, it’s probably safe to assume that it could take a little while. That said, it looks like some work has already begun on the upcoming season, as showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill noted that the streaming service stood up a writer’s room to begin work.

Spoilers ahead for Locke & Key season 1.

The first season took the broad strokes of the comics (created by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez), and ran with them over the course of this first season. The basics remain the same: Following the murder of Randall Locke, his family relocates to his ancestral home in New England, where they try to move on with their lives. That proves to be difficult as the family’s three children—Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott)—discover a number of magical keys hidden throughout the home, while a demon trapped in the residence will stop at nothing to try and reacquire them.

The first season roughly adapted the comic’s first three volumes, Welcome to Lovecraft, Head Games, and Crown of Shadows, but it departed in some significant ways, particularly with the season’s finale, which saw one character, Ellie, transformed and thrown through an otherworldly portal hidden in a cave under the house, while one of their friends was possessed by another demon.

The next three volumes—Keys to the Kingdom, Clockworks and Alpha & Omega—should provide plenty of material for the show’s writers to work with, such as some of the deeper mythology behind the origins of the keys.

The first season is now streaming on Netflix, and it’s a good show to catch up on while we’re all trapped inside.