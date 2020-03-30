Dragon’s Lair Is Getting a Netflix Movie, Possibly Featuring Ryan Reynolds

Screenshot: Cinematronics

Good news for everyone who spent their tween and teen years playing Dragon’s Lair in the ’80s: The Hollywood Reporter writes that the classic arcade game is getting a live-action movie adaptation, courtesy of Netflix. But that’s not all—according to the publication, Ryan Reynolds is in talks to star and produce.

There’s no word on what role the actor might play in the adaptation, but based on the characters in the 1983 game, we can probably make an educated guess. Created by Rick Dyer and Don Bluth (who also did the animation), Dragon’s Lair has you playing as a knight named Dirk the Daring, tasked with saving the Princess Daphne, who’s been trapped by the dragon Singe in the wizard Mordroc’s castle. While it’s unknown at this time how closely Netflix will stick to the game’s storyline and premise, our money’s on Reynolds being a contender for the role of Dirk.

This isn’t the first Dragon’s Lair adaptation. Back in the ’80s, ABC aired a half-hour animated show based on the game, and multiple attempts have been made to do a live-action adaptation since then. Back in 2015, Bluth and frequent collaborator Gary Goldman made a Kickstarter for an animated prequel film, but the project has since been canceled.

Netflix’s Dragon’s Lair will be produced by Bluth, Goldman, Roy Lee, Trevor Engelson, and Jon Pomeroy, according to THR, while Dan and Kevin Hageman (The Lego Movie; Scary Movies to Tell in the Dark) will write the script. Netflix has yet to announce a release date.