Revealing Sarah Tolmie’s The Fourth Island

When a body washes up on the shores of a village in the Aran Islands, it brings mystery with it…
We’re thrilled to share the cover for Sarah Tolmie’s The Fourth Island, a moving and unforgettable story of life and death arriving October 20th from Tor.com Publishing.
Huddled in the sea off the coast of Ireland is a fourth Aran Island, a secret island peopled by the lost, findable only in moments of despair. Whether drowned at sea, trampled by the counter-reformation, or exiled for clinging to the dead, no outsiders reach the island without giving in to dark emotion.
Time and again, The Fourth Island weaves a hypnotic pattern with its prose, presaging doom before walking back through the sweet and sour moments of lives not yet lost. It beautifully melds the certainty of loss with the joys of living, drawing readers under like the tide.
