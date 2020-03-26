Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Revealing Sarah Tolmie’s The Fourth Island

Thu Mar 26, 2020 9:30am 1 comment 1 Favorite [+]

When a body washes up on the shores of a village in the Aran Islands, it brings mystery with it…

We’re thrilled to share the cover for Sarah Tolmie’s The Fourth Island, a moving and unforgettable story of life and death arriving October 20th from Tor.com Publishing.

Huddled in the sea off the coast of Ireland is a fourth Aran Island, a secret island peopled by the lost, findable only in moments of despair. Whether drowned at sea, trampled by the counter-reformation, or exiled for clinging to the dead, no outsiders reach the island without giving in to dark emotion.

Time and again, The Fourth Island weaves a hypnotic pattern with its prose, presaging doom before walking back through the sweet and sour moments of lives not yet lost. It beautifully melds the certainty of loss with the joys of living, drawing readers under like the tide.

Buy The Fourth Island from:

Cover art by Rovina Cai; Art direction by Christine Foltzer

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.