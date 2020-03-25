The Walking Dead’s Current Season to End Without a Finale

AMC

Everyone currently watching The Walking Dead should prepare to be left finale-less: AMC has announced via Twitter that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has “made it impossible to complete post-production” of season 10’s 16th and final episode, meaning the current season will end on April 5 with episode 15.

The network added that the finale will, instead, air as a “special episode” later in the year at an unknown date. As a consolation prize, AMC will also upload the first 8 episodes of the season for free on its website and app right after episode 15 airs, and they will remain available through May 1.

Earlier this month, The Walking Dead joined TV shows across the nation (including The Witcher and The Wheel of Time) that have halted production due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Deadline reports that physical production on season 11 has been put on pause for three to four weeks, while the writers’ room will continue to operate remotely. They’re not the only ones still hard at work: In an Instagram Q&A, Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins revealed that he’s currently working on both VFX and the now-virtual season 2 writers’ room from the safety of his own home.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead‘s current spin-off, Fear the Walking Dead, has paused production on season 6 for a month as well. And although the franchise’s newest addition, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, has had its April 12 release delayed, a new teaser promises it will air “later this year.”

There’s no word yet on when fans can expect The Walking Dead season 11.