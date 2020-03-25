Tor.com

Hulu’s Solar Opposites is Basically More Rick & Morty, And It’s Coming Soon

Wed Mar 25, 2020 4:37pm 1 comment Favorite This
Hulu has released a first look at its upcoming animated series, Solar Opposites, which comes from Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick & Morty. The series is set to debut on Hulu in May, and looks and sounds quite a bit like Adult Swim’s hit series.

Solar Opposites follows four aliens who arrived in an Earth suburb after their home world exploded, and who have an important job: Protect Pupa, a supercomputer, which will eventually grow up and transform the Earth into a new home for them.

Once they’ve arrived, however, they’re not sure that they actually like the place. Korvo (voiced by Roiland) and Yumyulack (voiced by Sean Giambrone) hate it, while Terry (voiced by Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (voiced by Mary Mack) love it and all of its excesses.

Rick & Morty fans will recognize the art style and voices, and there’s plenty of wanton and whimsical death and destruction. The whole thing looks a bit like Rick & Morty-lite, and there’s no doubt in my mind that Hulu would love to have a show that has been as popular as that one’s been.

But it looks like it might be fun, and given the long wait times between seasons of Rick & Morty, it feels like this show could be something to watch while we wait for season 4 to eventually arrive.

Solar Opposites will debut on Hulu on May 8th.

