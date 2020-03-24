Wonder Woman 1984 Rescheduled for August

Warner Bros. is pushing back Wonder Woman 1984 again—this time because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak around the world. The film, originally slated for release in June, will now debut in theaters on August 14th.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said that “when we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen,” and that “we hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.” Last week, word broke that Warner Bros. had been holding early talks about potentially releasing the film on a streaming service.

In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzPUM7uQ1n — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 24, 2020

The move comes as thousands of theaters around the world have shut down to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus, something that’s prompted numerous studios to delay some of their upcoming films—such as Marvel’s Black Widow and Universal’s Fast and Furious 9—or release them early to VOD platforms, like Onward or Bloodshot.

Originally announced in 2017 at San Diego Comic Con with a release date of December 13th, 2019, the film was later pushed back when Disney scheduled Rise of Skywalker for December 20th. Warner Bros. initially moved the film up to November 1st, and then again to June 2020. Hopefully this time, the date will stick.