Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

You’ll Be Able to Watch Star Trek: Picard For Free Through April

Tue Mar 24, 2020 3:51pm 11 comments 2 Favorites [+]
Screenshot: CBS

Star Trek fans who live in the United States will now be able to watch Star Trek: Discovery, Short Treks, and Star Trek: Picard for FREE (Caution: spoilers in those links) thanks to Patrick Stewart.

Picard star Patrick Stewart made the announcement earlier today, just two days before the season finale debuts on the streaming service.

Steward noted that until April 23rd U.S. viewers (the series airs on other platforms outside the U.S.) can use the code GIFT to get a free month on the streaming service.

The freebie comes as much of the United States has been ordered to remain indoors amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, and right before the finale for the revival series hits on Thursday. According to Variety, the free version is applicable to both versions of CBS All Access: the limited commercial and commercial-free versions.

The announcement is good news for those of you who might have been holding off on watching the series, or simply couldn’t afford it. Viewers will be able to see the entirety of CBS All Access’ content for a month, including its reboot of The Twilight Zone and more.

 

 

Buy The Last Emperox from:

citation

Back to the top of the page

11 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.