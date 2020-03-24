You’ll Be Able to Watch Star Trek: Picard For Free Through April

Screenshot: CBS

Star Trek fans who live in the United States will now be able to watch Star Trek: Discovery, Short Treks, and Star Trek: Picard for FREE (Caution: spoilers in those links) thanks to Patrick Stewart.

Picard star Patrick Stewart made the announcement earlier today, just two days before the season finale debuts on the streaming service.

Steward noted that until April 23rd U.S. viewers (the series airs on other platforms outside the U.S.) can use the code GIFT to get a free month on the streaming service.

Our #StarTrekPicard season finale is Thursday, and starting today until 4/23, you can watch for free on @CBSAllAccess in the US with the code: GIFT. https://t.co/i2IfFQN3I8 It's felt good to bring Picard back. I can't wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSmtMxgrN8 — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 24, 2020

The freebie comes as much of the United States has been ordered to remain indoors amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, and right before the finale for the revival series hits on Thursday. According to Variety, the free version is applicable to both versions of CBS All Access: the limited commercial and commercial-free versions.

The announcement is good news for those of you who might have been holding off on watching the series, or simply couldn’t afford it. Viewers will be able to see the entirety of CBS All Access’ content for a month, including its reboot of The Twilight Zone and more.