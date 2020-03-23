Picador Will Publish the Australian Edition of Kathleen Jennings’ Flyaway

Tor.com Publishing is delighted to announce that Picador, Imprint of the Year at the 2019 British Book Awards, will be publishing Kathleen Jennings’ debut novella, Flyaway, in Australia. You can pre-order the book and check out the Australian cover here.

Here’s the book’s official synopsis:

Bettina Scott lives a tidy, quiet life in Runagate, tending to her delicate mother and their well-kept garden after her father and brothers disappear – until a note arrives that sends Bettina into the scrublands beyond, searching for answers about what really happened to this town, and to her family. For this is a land where superstitions hunt and folk tales dream – and power is there for the taking, for those willing to look.

Kathleen Jennings is a writer and illustrator in Brisbane, Australia. She was raised on fairy tales on a cattle station in Western Queensland, and practiced as a translator and a lawyer (which is all stories, isn’t it?) before returning to undertake a Master of Philosophy in Creative Writing (Australian Gothic Literature) at the University of Queensland. Her short stories have appeared on Tor.com, in Lady Churchill’s Rosebud Wristlet, in anthologies from Candlewick, Ticonderoga and Fablecroft Publishing, and elsewhere. As an illustrator, she has been shortlisted for one Hugo and three World Fantasy Awards, and has won several Ditmars.