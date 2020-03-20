Reminder: Voting Is Open for the 2019 Locus Awards

The Locus Awards enter their 50th year in 2020, and the annual prize is one of science fiction and fantasy’s major awards. Unlike the Nebulas (which are restricted to SFWA members) and the Hugos (restricted to World Con members), anyone can vote in the Locus Awards. Voting for the prize is now open through April 15th.

Last year’s winners included Mary Robinette Kowal’s The Calculating Stars (Science Fiction Novel), Naomi Novik’s Spinning Silver (Fantasy Novel), Paul Tremblay’s The Cabin at the End of the World (Horror Novel), Justina Ireland’s Dread Nation (Young Adult Novel), Rebecca Roanhorse’s Trail of Lightning (First Novel), and others.

Locus provides a ranked-ballot system, allowing voters to select their preference for their top choices (up to five) in a variety of categories for works published in 2019. Non-subscribers for the magazine can vote, but subscriber votes are weighed twice as much.

The awards will be handed out at the upcoming Locus Awards Weekend, which is set to take place in Seattle, Washington between June 26th and 28th.