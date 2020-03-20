Download John Scalzi’s Redshirts Before March 21…Then Come Back For The Collapsing Empire on April 1st!

The response to the March 2020 Tor.com eBook Club pick has been so strong that John Scalzi and Tor Books are now offering MORE books!

About Redshirts:

Ensign Andrew Dahl has just been assigned to the Universal Union Capital Ship Intrepid, flagship of the Universal Union since the year 2456. It’s a prestige posting, with the chance to serve on “Away Missions” alongside the starship’s famous senior officers.

Life couldn’t be better…until Dahl begins to pick up on the fact that:

Every Away Mission involves some kind of lethal confrontation with alien forces. The ship’ s captain, its chief science officer, and the handsome Lieutenant Kerensky always survive these confrontations, and… At least one low-ranked crew member is, sadly, always killed.

Not surprisingly, a great deal of energy below decks is expended on avoiding, at all costs, being assigned to an Away Mission. Then Andrew stumbles on information that completely transforms his and his colleagues’ understanding of what the starship Intrepid really is…and offers them a crazy, high-risk chance to save their own lives.

About The Collapsing Empire:

Riding The Flow, the only way to travel faster-than-light, humanity spreads to innumerable other worlds. Earth is forgotten. A new empire arises, the Interdependency, based on the doctrine that no one human outpost can survive without the others. It’s a hedge against interstellar war—and, for the empire’s rulers, a system of control. The Flow is eternal—but it’s not static. Just as a river changes course, The Flow changes as well. In rare cases, entire worlds have been cut off from the rest of humanity. When it’s discovered that the entire Flow is moving, possibly separating all human worlds from one another forever, three individuals—a scientist, a starship captain, and the emperox of the Interdependency—must race against time to discover what, if anything, can be salvaged from an interstellar empire on the brink of collapse.

