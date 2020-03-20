Tor.com

Book Expo America and Book Con are Officially Postponed, Now Same Weekend as San Diego Comic Con

Fri Mar 20, 2020 11:13am 2 comments 1 Favorite [+]

The country’s biggest publishing trade event and conference, Book Expo America and its associated convention BookCon, have officially been postponed until this summer because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, according to ReedPop.

BEA will take place between July 22nd and 24th, while BookCon will shift to July 25th and 26th at New York City’s Javits Center. This is currently the same weekend that San Diego Comic Con is scheduled to take place, leaving an open question as to what conference publishers and authors will prioritize. (If SDCC isn’t delayed, in any case.)

The two events are places where agents, authors, booksellers, librarians publishers, come together to talk promote the latest books and discuss changes within the industry. While it’s largely aimed at professionals within the literary fields, there’s a public component as well with author talks and signings.

BookCon is an extension of those public sessions, bringing out hundreds of authors to chat with audiences, answer question, read, sign, and promote their upcoming books, and other activities like live podcast episodes and quiz shows.

In its announcement, ReedPop says that “We have been closely monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19 in New York and around the country. Following the guidance of health officials, we are now complying with the State’s request that large gatherings be postponed to ensure the well-being of everyone involved with our event.”

The postponement also comes after Penguin Random House pulled out of the event, citing the outbreak.

The company says that all registrations for the event will automatically be transferred to the July date, and that anyone who has questions should contact them.

