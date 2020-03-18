Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Enter to Win a Signed Manuscript of Over The Woodward Wall by A. Deborah Baker, AKA Seanan McGuire!

Wed Mar 18, 2020 2:15pm 2 comments 2 Favorites [+]

Enter to win a signed manuscript of Over the Woodward Wall! Share your email with Tor.com Publishing before March 23, and you could be one of the first to read this incredible new book from A. Deborah Baker, A.K.A. Seanan McGuire.

Over the Woodward Wall by A. Deborah Baker wasn’t supposed to be real.

The book, a young-at-heart tale of talking trees and sarcastic owls, of dangerous mermaids and captivating queens, only existed within the story of the shadowy world of Seanan McGuire’s Middlegame. A charming, and increasingly important, respite from the intrigues in McGuire’s 2019 novel.

But sometimes a book decides what it wants to be without you.

In fall of 2020, writing as A. Deborah Baker, New York Times bestselling and award-winning author Seanan McGuire will introduce readers to the full version of this companion book to McGuire’s critically-acclaimed Middlegame. 

Click here to enter the sweepstakes! 

citation

Back to the top of the page

2 Comments

This post is closed for comments.

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.