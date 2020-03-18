Enter to Win a Signed Manuscript of Over The Woodward Wall by A. Deborah Baker, AKA Seanan McGuire!

Enter to win a signed manuscript of Over the Woodward Wall! Share your email with Tor.com Publishing before March 23, and you could be one of the first to read this incredible new book from A. Deborah Baker, A.K.A. Seanan McGuire.

Over the Woodward Wall by A. Deborah Baker wasn’t supposed to be real.

The book, a young-at-heart tale of talking trees and sarcastic owls, of dangerous mermaids and captivating queens, only existed within the story of the shadowy world of Seanan McGuire’s Middlegame. A charming, and increasingly important, respite from the intrigues in McGuire’s 2019 novel.

But sometimes a book decides what it wants to be without you.

In fall of 2020, writing as A. Deborah Baker, New York Times bestselling and award-winning author Seanan McGuire will introduce readers to the full version of this companion book to McGuire’s critically-acclaimed Middlegame.

