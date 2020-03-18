Disney Releases First 10 Minutes of The Skywalker Legacy Documentary

Now that we’re all stuck inside for the foreseeable future, there’s no better time to catch up on the backlog of movies waiting for you on your TBW list. And if one of those movies just so happens to be The Skywalker Legacy, the feature-length documentary on the behind-the-scenes of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, then you might be pleased to learn (thanks to a heads-up from Collider) that Disney has uploaded the 10 first minutes on YouTube.

The film begins in the year 1982, as a bunch of fans make a pilgrimage to Tattooine (that is, Buttercup Valley, USA) to see the filming of Return of the Jedi. A nostalgic montage of archival on-set footage then brings us to the UK’s Pinewood Studios in the year 2018, as day one of filming commences for TRoS. We get to see the cast shoot their first scenes in the Falcon (complete with the miles of green-screen visible through the cockpit), while director J.J. Abrams tells us he never thought he’d be back on-set. The rest of the clip is full of behind-the-scenes goodies, including plenty of bloopers, people goofing off with the animatronic Klaud suit, Chewie without his head, and more, as well as candid interviews with stars John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, and other cast and crew members.

The Skywalker Legacy will be included in the digital release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on March 17 and in the Blu-Ray release on March 31.