The Supernatural Cast Promises to Make Fans Ugly-Cry With an Emotional Series Finale

Screenshot: TV Guide on YouTube

After 15 years, Supernatural is finally coming to an end. The longest-running sci-fi series in the history of American TV is currently on its fifteenth and final season, and the cast intends to give fans the emotional send-off it deserves. Sitting down for a video interview with TV Guide, Sam, Dean, Castiel, and Jack promised a series finale that won’t leave “a dry eye in the audience.”

“Oh, I’m ready to get my cry on,” said Jensen Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester, before demonstrating an ugly-cry.

“Yeah, yeah, full-on ugly,” said Jared Padalecki, who plays his on-screen brother Sam. “U-G-L-Y.”

Unfortunately, it looks like it’s going to be a while before the show gets to deliver on this promise. Originally, the finale was slated for a May 18 release date, according to TVLine. But this week, Supernatural became one of the many sci-fi/fantasy/horror shows forced to halt production during the coronavirus pandemic, and Entertainment Weekly reports that things were put on hold with two episodes left to film. There’s no word yet on when it might return.

In the meantime, check out the video (which was obviously filmed pre-social distancing) below. Padalecki gets into quite a bit of detail about what’s coming for Sam and Eileen’s relationship, which he described as the “tragic question that can never be answered,” while Ackles teased the return of “a lot of fan-favorite characters, and Misha.”