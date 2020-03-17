Marvel Delays Black Widow Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Screenshot: Marvel Studios

In a move that shouldn’t surprise anyone, Marvel has decided to delay the release of its upcoming superhero film Black Widow, which was supposed to hit theaters on May 1st.

The move comes as the Coronavirus outbreak continues to have a major impact on the entertainment and retail industries. Studios have already delayed the releases of films such as Fast & Furious 9, and A Quiet Place Part 2, while others have moved their recent theatrical releases to video on demand or streaming services months ahead of schedule, and halted production on a number of ongoing films and television shows.

Several major theater chains such as Alamo Drafthouse, AMC, and Regal Theaters have announced that they will be closing down for the foreseeable future as numerous states restrict public gatherings and order the closure of restaurants. This past weekend’s box office results was the lowest gross since 1995, because of the outbreak.

Black Widow, which stars Scarlett Johansson as the film’s lead character, as well as Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weitz, is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, and follows the character as she contends with secrets in her past.

Marvel did not announce when the film will eventually premiere in theaters.