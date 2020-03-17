Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Marvel Delays Black Widow Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Tue Mar 17, 2020 1:37pm Post a comment Favorite This
Screenshot: Marvel Studios

In a move that shouldn’t surprise anyone, Marvel has decided to delay the release of its upcoming superhero film Black Widow, which was supposed to hit theaters on May 1st.

The move comes as the Coronavirus outbreak continues to have a major impact on the entertainment and retail industries. Studios have already delayed the releases of films such as Fast & Furious 9, and A Quiet Place Part 2, while others have moved their recent theatrical releases to video on demand or streaming services months ahead of schedule, and halted production on a number of ongoing films and television shows.

Several major theater chains such as Alamo Drafthouse, AMC, and Regal Theaters have announced that they will be closing down for the foreseeable future as numerous states restrict public gatherings and order the closure of restaurants. This past weekend’s box office results was the lowest gross since 1995, because of the outbreak.

Black Widow, which stars Scarlett Johansson as the film’s lead character, as well as Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weitz, is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, and follows the character as she contends with secrets in her past.

Marvel did not announce when the film will eventually premiere in theaters.

citation

Back to the top of the page

0 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.