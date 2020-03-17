Tor.com

Birds of Prey, The Invisible Man, and The Hunt to Be Released Early on VOD Due to Coronavirus

Tue Mar 17, 2020
As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forces theaters worldwide to shut down, distributors have begun moving to early VOD releases as a solution. The first sci-fi, fantasy, and horror movies on the list: Universal’s The Invisible Man and The Hunt, as well as Warner Bros.’ Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey. 

But while this certainly makes things more convenient (not to mention safer), it won’t come cheap. According to Collider, the suggested retail price for the Universal films (which also include Emma and Trolls World Tour) is a whopping $19.99, which will allow fans to rent each film for 48 hours. Meanwhile, Birds of Prey will be available for purchase at the same price, and it will be available for rental later in April, Variety reports, although it’s unknown at the moment how much that will cost.

Warner Bros. made the decision to bump up Bird of Prey‘s VOD release after director Cathy Yan made the suggestion on Twitter, linking to the news about the Universal films:

The Invisible Man and The Hunt will be available to rent on VOD starting March 20. Birds of Prey will be available for purchase on VOD starting March 24, with an April rental date to be announced.

