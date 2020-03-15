Coronavirus: The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Conventions Canceled So Far

Photo: Andrew Liptak

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic, and within the United States, the number of cases has risen drastically—to the point where numerous states and municipalities have issued state of emergency declarations and issuing restrictions on heavily-trafficked events.

Those events include major science fiction, fantasy, and gaming conventions, as well as adjacent events like conferences. We’ve compiled a list of major and regional events that have been postponed, canceled, or which are as of now still running.

Be aware that individual conventions on this list could change abruptly, and that it’s always good to check with the convention in question before making or confirming plans. We’ll work to update this list as situations change. If you represent a convention, please let us know if you have updates that you’d like included.

Canceled: International Conference of the Fantastic in the Arts, March 18th-21st

ICFA organizers announced that this year’s convention has been canceled.

We believe it would be irresponsible for us to hold the conference because travel poses a public health threat, so ICFA is cancelled. We now must enter into negotiations with the hotel to try to minimize the financial damage. At this time, our policy to credit registration forward (as opposed to refunds) has not changed, but we will give you an update when the situation becomes clearer.

Canceled: Zenkaikon 2020, March 20th-22nd

Lancaster PA’s Zenkaikon 2020 announced its cancelation on March 12th.

Anyone who purchased a membership for Zenkaikon 2020, or bought an artist alley or dealers room table, will be refunded in the coming weeks. Given the amount of refunds that will need to be processed, we kindly ask for your patience. If you would prefer us to rollover your membership to Zenkaikon 2021 in lieu of a refund, you may use this form to make the request.

The event will return on March 19th-21st, 2021.

Postponed: Ace Comic Con, March 20th-22nd

Ace Comic Con was set to take place in Boston between March 20th and 22nd with a number of high-profile guests, including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tessa Thompson, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Keri Russell, and many others.

Organizers announced that this year’s event would be canceled after the state of Massachusetts declared a State of Emergency. “After many hours of consultation with the BCEC, a city-owned facility, it was determined that running the event at its regularly scheduled date/time is not possible due to ‘force majeure’. Organizers say that they’re looking to reschedule.

Canceled: NoVa Teen Book Festival, March 14th

Organizers of NoVa announced on March 10th that they would be canceling this year’s convention. Authors this year would have included Alechia Dow, M.K. England, F.C. Lee, and others.

The convention encouraged attendees to support the authors who would have been attending, and noted that they would still be giving away ARCs and other swag to buyers who ordered through the festival’s page. The event will return on March 20th, 2021.

Canceled: River Region Comic Con, March 14th-15th

Montgomery Alabama’s regional comic con announced on March 13th that it was canceled.

Canceled: Virginia Festival of the Book, March 18th-22nd

Virginia has reported numerous cases of COVID-19 in the last couple of weeks, and after the University of Virginia issued advisories on traveling, Festival of the Book organizers announced that this year’s event would be canceled, and that it won’t be rescheduled in 2020.

While the Festival is not inexpensive to produce, we understand that the costs of canceling are great as well. We ask that you please consider purchasing books (from local booksellers) by authors whose programs you were hoping to attend. Further, we will do our best to share information in the future about local events with authors who had been previously scheduled to speak at this year’s event.

Authors set to attend the event included Kelly Braffett, T.J. Klune, Rachael Sparks, Anita Felicelli, Megan Angelo, and more.

Canceled: Outlantacon, March 19th-22nd

Atlanda, Georgia’s LGBTQ+ convention has announced that it will not take place this year, and will transfer all memberships to 2021.

Canceled: Clockwork Alchemy, March 20th-22nd

The organizers behind California steampunk convention Clockwork Alchemy have announced that they have cancelled this year’s upcoming show:

It is with heavy hearts that, in accordance with the public health guidelines of San Mateo County and the Governor’s Office of California regarding the spread of COVID 19, we must announce the cancellation of Clockwork Alchemy 2020 (March 20-22, 2020).

Next year’s convention it scheduled for March 19th-21st.

Canceled: MidSouth Con, March 20th-22nd

Tennessee’s MidSouthCon has been canceled.

After long discussions with the Board of Directors of MidSouthCon and the hotel, we all feel the most responsible course of action in light of this is to postpone MidSouthCon until next year, March 19-21, 2021.

Previously, the convention organizers had planned to remain open.

Postponed: Planet Comicon Kansas City, March 20th-22nd

Kansas City issued an emergency order, and accordingly, Planet Comicon’s organizers have announced that they will delay this year’s event to a “late summer or early fall” date. Guests include Jim Butcher, Claudia Gray, Adam Savage, Kevin J. Anderson, Keith R.A. DeCandido, and more.

Options for fans to credit forward current admission purchases to one of our future events, either our rescheduled fall convention or our spring 2021 convention, will be offered. Refunds of all professional photo ops are beginning today and will continue over the next several days.

In conjunction with the convention was the Spectrum Awards Ceremony and Flesk / Spectrum appearance: this has also been canceled.

Postponed: MCM Comic Con Birmingham, March 21st-22nd

MCM Comic Con Birmingham in the UK announced that it is postponing this month’s convention util June 27th and 28th:

Having monitored the situation around COVID-19 constantly over these last few weeks and taking on board the feedback from the MCM community, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone MCM Comic Con Birmingham. The show is now scheduled to run from 27-28th June 2020 at the NEC, Birmingham.

Canceled: Ithacon, March 21-22nd

This year’s Ithacon of Ithaca, New York is officially canceled. However, they are “planning some digital events and activities that will be made available through our social media platforms and website.”

Everyone who purchased tickets for 2020 will receive a full refund. These will be sent by March 13, although they may not show up on credit card statements until the next billing cycle. An email will automatically be sent to the purchaser when the refund is processed.

Canceled: Adepticon, March 25th – 29th

Wargaming convention Adepticon in Schaumburg, IL has been canceled:

The AdeptiCon staff is already vigorously working on details around issuing requests for credits/refunds, the handling of prepaid merchandise, badge upgrades and other related items. We will provide to our attendees and exhibitors final plans to address the unprecedented circumstances that the COVID-19 virus has thrust upon us by April 15th or sooner.

Postponed: GameStorm 22, March 26th-29th

Gaming convention GameStorm 22 announced that it will not be running in March, and that they “are in discussions right now to see if we have an option to postpone GameStorm to mid/late summer, or it will be easier to cancel outright.”

GameStorm 23 is slated for March 25th-28th, 2021.

Canceled: ApollyCon 2020, March 26th-29th

Washington DC’s ApollyCon announced they were canceling this year’s event, but the virtual offerings would still go forward.

All previously scheduled program will be removed. This includes the panels, parties, signings, and special events. Some authors who are local to the area or who have not been able to change their plans due to previously scheduled events will still be in attendance to either give out pre ordered books and/or conduct meet and greets. As soon as we have that information for you, we will share that. The digital side of ApollyCon 2020 will still proceed forward. This includes shipping/packing of Titan/ApollyCon/1001 Dark Nights/Brunch bags for those who are unable to attend due to a health risk and schedule modification, and processing of the Virtual Signing with staff on site.

Postponed: FanExpo Dallas, March 27th-29th

A major comic convention, FanExpo Dallas announced that it is being postponed until June 19th-21st.

Postponed: Montclair Literary Festival, March 25th-29th

The Montclair Literary Festival of Montclair NJ will be postponed, according to organizers: “We hope to reschedule all ticketed events as soon as health officials deem it safe. We are already discussing future dates with all ticketed event authors and moderators.” This year’s program would have included Tochi Onyebuchi, Madeline Miller, and others.

The new, tentative date is September 12th.

Postponed: 44th Annual Jack Williamson Lectureship, April 2nd-3rd

This year’s Jack Williamson lectureship, which was slated to feature Rebecca Roanhorse and James Patrick Kelly has been reportedly been postponed (per File 770), but the event’s Facebook page says that a decision has yet to be reached.

Postponed: Writers of the Future Annual Awards Gala, April 3rd

The event’s organizers noted on the event’s website that “In the best interest of the winners, judges, and guests, the workshops and gala event set to take place in Hollywood, CA, on April 3rd will be postponed until later this year.”

This year’s annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36 will be published on schedule on April 7th, 2020.

Canceled: HELIOSphere 2020, April 3rd-5th

HELIOSphere 2020 in Tarrytown NY announced on Facebook that it has been canceled this year.

At this time, we don’t know whether we will be postponing or simply cancelling for this year. We will keep you posted as we work out the details with the hotel

Canceled: Tolkien in Vermont, April 4th-5th

The organizers of University of Vermont’s annual Tolkien in Vermont conference announced on Facebook that they would be canceling the event in 2020, and would reschedule for 2021.

Canceled: East Coast Game Conference, April 7th-9th

North Carolina’s ECGC has announced that it will cancel this year’s event. It is scheduled to return April 20th-22nd, 2021.

Canceled: Norwescon 43, April 9th-12th

Seatac, Washington’s SF/F convention has been canceled, per an announcement from the convention’s executive team (via File 770).

The Philip K. Dick Award was slated to be announced at this convention on Friday, April 10th, and will be announced elsewhere.

Postponed: WonderCon Anaheim, April 10th-12th

WonderCon Anaheim, the comics convention run by Comic-Con International (it also runs San Diego Comic-Con) noted that it’s heeding advice of California officials and is postponing to a later date this year.

To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced a recommendation that gatherings and events of more than 250 people should either be postponed or cancelled. (1/4) — WonderCon Anaheim (@WonderCon) March 12, 2020

Canceled: AnimeBoston, April 10th-12th

Organizers reported on March 14th that following the state’s ban on gatherings of 250 people ore more, they have opted to cancel the convention this year. The con will return in 2021, and attendees who have already purchased tickets will have them transferred to next year’s con.

Our executive board has reviewed the possibilities of postponing the 2020 convention for later in the year. After careful consideration, we have decided it would not be feasible to reschedule Anime Boston 2020 and meet the same high standards you have come to expect from us. We are a completely volunteer organization and all of the preparation is done in our personal time. Retooling the convention for later this year would be extremely difficult to achieve, given the need to coordinate the availability of the Hynes Convention Center, Sheraton Boston hotel, other hotels, guests, and exhibitors. One of the possible options we were given was in December, which would take away preparation time for Anime Boston 2021 and cause it to suffer in quality as well

On Schedule: MegaCon Orlando, April 16th-19th

The convention has said that it is “monitoring all developments” but says that it’s not prepared to cancel yet.

Postponed: ClexaCon, April 16th-19th

ClexaCon, a Las Vegas convention for LGBTQ+ women, trans & non-binary fans and creators, has announced that it is postponing next month’s convention to later this summer.

We have been working closely with our partners at The Tropicana and the city of Las Vegas, and have decided to reschedule ClexaCon for late summer 2020. We are disappointed that we will not see you next month, but grateful that The Tropicana was willing to work with us to move this event to a time where this pandemic will hopefully be under much better control. We are already working with our amazing special guests to try and reschedule their appearances for these dates. We wanted to tell you as soon as possible. We will let you know the exact dates shortly.

Canceled: StokerCon UK, April 16th-19th

This year’s StokerCon, set to be held in Scarborough has announced that it is canceling this year.

We have done everything we can to try to continue with StokerCon UK but, unfortunately, this is a fast-changing situation and, even though the UK still has one of the lowest rates of infection in the world, with other countries closing or restricting their borders and, understandably, an increasing number of cancellations, we are left with no choice but to radically reappraise the situation as it now stands.

Postponed: LA Times Festival of Books, Stories & Ideas, April 18th-19th

The Los Angeles Times Book Festival was set to take place in April, but following California’s emergency declaration, organizers have announced that it has been postponed until October 3rd and 4th, 2020.

The Book Prizes awards ceremony, planned for April 17, will not be held this year. Book Prizes honorees and winners will be acknowledged through an announcement which remains scheduled for April 17.

This year would have included the inaugural Ray Bradbury Prize for Science Fiction, Fantasy & Speculative Fiction, the finalists of which included Ted Chiang, Amal El-Mohtar, Brian Evenson, Max Gladstone, Marlon James, and Namwali Serpell. John Scalzi was also scheduled to attend.

Postponed: Chicago Humanities Book Festival, April 19th-July 12th

Held annually, the Chicago Humanities Book Festival runs for several weeks in the spring and summer, with hundreds of authors and events. in the Windy City. Organizers have said that they are canceling and rescheduling some events through May 1st.

Canceled: Unbound Book Festival, April 23rd-25th.

Missouri’s Unbound Book Festival has announced that it is canceling with the intent of returning in 2021.

On Schedule: RavenCon 15, April 24th-26th

The organizers of Williamsburg VA’s RavenCon say that “at this time we have no plans to cancel or postpone RavenCon 15.”

We have confirmed that the DoubleTree by Hilton Williamsburg will be increasing the frequency of cleaning public areas, providing hand sanitizer, and will be following all Hilton procedures regarding the situation. RavenCon will also have sanitizer stations set up throughout the convention. High-traffic areas will be disinfected regularly. Items that will be handled frequently (game controllers, microphones, etc.) will be disinfected regularly. Gloves and hand sanitizer will be used by all of our staff in high-contact areas (Con Suite, Registration, etc.). We will run a DIY Hand Sanitizer Workshop as well as a panel on the history of U.S. epidemics and how to prepare for them. Prior to the convention, we will be creating the new post of Sanitation Director to supervise all of these procedures at the event.

On Schedule: PenguiCon, April 24th-26th

Southfield MI’s PenguiCon is still slated to take place, according to its organizers:

As discussed, we are currently bound by our hotel contract to hold Penguicon unless required by law to cease. Canceling the event now will mean almost certain dissolution, and end Penguicon in its current form.

On Schedule: Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo, April 25th-26th

This marks the second year that this convention has been held by Vermont Gatherings, and according to organizer Jeff Folb, the event is still on, provided the state doesn’t ban events.

Today the State of Vermont announced that from today untill April 15th no gatherings of more than 250 persons can be held in the state. This would include the Scifi & Fantasy Expo, however with the show scheduled for April 25th & 26th (almost two weeks after that date) we have decided NOT to cancel the Expo at this time.

On Schedule: Free Comic Book Day, May 2nd

Free Comic Book Day (held at comic stores all around the US) is still on schedule, per Bleeding Cool.

Canceled: Bay Area Book Festival, May 2nd -3rd

Organizers announced that the event would be canceled. John Scalzi was scheduled to attend. It will return on May 1st and 2nd, 2021.

Postponed: EmCon, May 2nd – 3rd

EmCon of Nottingham, UK has been postponed until July 18th and 19th.

Postponed: Florida SuperCon, July 3rd-5th

The convention has announced that it is postponing this year’s event until July 3rd-5th.

On Schedule: Anime North 2020, May 22nd – 24th

Anime North of Toronto reports that it is still planning to run later in May.

We have been in contact with the City of Toronto about the situation and they have provided us and other local events with information and advice. Our venues have also assured us that they are taking appropriate steps.

On Schedule: WisCon 44, May 22nd – 25th

Organizers announced on March 6th that the event “is scheduled to happen,” and that Our Conference Committee (ConCom) and Board of Directors are monitoring the situation, which continues to change quickly. We will be reevaluating the situation regularly with increasing frequently as we get closer to our scheduled date.”

On Schedule: BaltiCon 54, May 22nd-25th

The convention hasn’t announced a delay or cancelation, but its planning committee has moved its planning meetings online out of an “abundance of caution.”

The con’s organizers have also noted that because Maryland has announced a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people, it has shut down registration for new members.

If we are forced to cancel the convention, we will communicate directly with members, artists, and vendors who have paid for registrations with instructions on requesting a refund or rolling over memberships to next year. Any volunteer memberships earned at Balticon 53 or other memberships rolled over from Balticon 53 will be valid at the next convention.

On Schedule: Nebula Conference, May 28th-31st

SFWA has said that it is still “planning to hold the conference with adjustments to reduce the risks of spreading the virus.”

The Nebulas are 80 days away and every day brings us a better understanding of what’s happening with COVID-19. Our challenge is that the hotel will not allow us to cancel the event without paying penalties unless it is “illegal or impossible” to host it. Similarly, they will not offer us any refunds. This limits our choices. With that said, the board’s priority in decision-making still remains with the health and safety of our attendees and by extension their families.

On Schedule: BookExpo, May 27th-29th / BookCon, May 30th-31st

ReedPop’s BookExpo and BookCon are still slated to take place in New York City this year.

BookExpo & BookCon will proceed as planned May 27-31st , 2020. We do not anticipate any changes or delays to our event. Our mission is to serve our customers as best we can, and we plan to provide a place for you to conduct business in these difficult times. The publishing industry is based on personal connections—and many rely on the important business relationships made during BookExpo. We will continue to be take necessary precautions to facilitate an environment for the entire community to unite, make meaningful new connections, and discover new titles. To prepare for BookExpo & BookCon, Reed Exhibitions and our partners are monitoring the COVID-19 virus situation daily. We are collaborating closely with the Javits Center and following guidelines and precautions suggested by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and other federal, state and local government agencies, including the New York City Department of Health which provides live, daily updates.

Canceled: Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 9th-11th

E3 is one of the biggest events in the video gaming world, and was schedule to take place in June. The organization announced on March 11th that it was canceling this year’s event, which will return in 2021.

On Schedule: Locus Awards Weekend, June 26th-28th

As of now, the event appears to be on: con organizers noted that “we are keeping a close eye on the virus situation and will offer membership refunds or deferrals if the event is cancelled.”

On Schedule: ReaderCon, July 9th-12th

ReaderCon Registration head Merryl Gross told Tor.com that they are watching the situation and are developing a formal statement, but as of now, the convention is still moving forward as planned.

On Schedule: San Diego Comic-Con, July 23rd-26th

Comic-Con International noted in its WonderCon announcement that “no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con slated to take place this summer; July 23-26, 2020.

On Schedule: World Science Fiction Convention 78, CoNZealand, July 29th-August 2nd

One of the biggest events within the SF/F world, WorldCon is still expected to take place. On March 15th, con organizers said that while the government had restricted events of more than 500 people, they were still planning on moving forward later this summer with the event.

Further guidance relating to large events is due from the Government later this week. We will continue to monitor the advice from the Government and review our planning, including our contingency planning, once this further guidance is available, however at this time it does not appear that we have to cancel CoNZealand due to the timing of our event still being several months away.

On Schedule: Gen Con, July 30th-August 2nd One of the longest-running conventions out there, Gen Con is set to take place later this summer in Indianapolis. According to convention organizers, they “do not anticipate any changes to the normal operation of Gen Con 2020. If that changes, we will notify our community as soon as possible.”

