Disney Is Releasing Frozen 2 Three Months Early on Disney +

If you’ve been waiting to see Frozen 2, your wait just became considerably shorter. Disney announced that it will be releasing the animated film three months early on its Disney + streaming service: on Sunday March 15th.

The company says that it wants to “[surprise] families with some fun and joy during this challenging period.” The film will be available in the US on the Sunday, March 15th. It’ll begin streaming in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17th.

That challenging period, of course, is the Coronavirus outbreak, which has prompted state governments to order State of Emergency declarations, while millions of people around the United States have begun to avoid going out into public gatherings.

Disney hasn’t been immune from this. Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Floria have both announced that they will shut down started on March 16th until the end of the month, after which point they’ll evaluate. Those closures also include Disney’s parks in Paris, Japan, and China, as well as its cruise line.

The move to make Frozen 2 available for streaming quickly will undoubtably work to help encourage more people to sign up for the platform while they’re potentially stuck inside or out of work. At the very least, if you have kids, it’ll give them something to watch over and over again.