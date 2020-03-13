Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

The Last of Us’ Composer Will Be Scoring the HBO Adaptation

Fri Mar 13, 2020 10:21am 1 comment 1 Favorite [+]
Screenshot: PlayStation

Great news for anyone worried about the sonic immersiveness of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation: Gustavo Santaolalla, who composed the soundtrack for both The Last of Us and its upcoming sequel, will be returning to score the series.

Neil Druckmann, the game’s writer and creative director, made the announcement via Twitter. Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, who’s teaming up with Druckmann to adapt (and also executive produce), tweeted in celebration as well.

Santaolalla has composed the soundtrack for dozens of films and TV shows, from Hell on Wheels and Jane the Virgin to Before the Flood and Making a Murderer. He’s also won or been nominated for a good number of awards, including two Oscars for Brokeback Mountain and Babel.

As was announced last week, Carolyn Strauss and Evan Wells, president of the game’s developer Naughty Dog, will be executive producing as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the storyline will cover everything from the first game, with possible plot points taken from The Last of Us Part II, which comes out in May. It is intended to be “the first of many shows” developed with PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures Television.

There’s no word yet on a release date or casting news, although fans seem to favor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Hugh Jackman for Joel and Kaitlyn Dever and Sophia Lillis for Ellie.

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.