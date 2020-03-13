Coronavirus: The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Conventions Canceled So Far

Photo: Andrew Liptak

Last updated Friday March 13 at 3:45 PM EST

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic, and within the United States, the number of cases has risen drastically—to the point where numerous states and municipalities have issued state of emergency declarations and issuing restrictions on heavily-trafficked events.

Those events include major science fiction, fantasy, and gaming conventions, as well as adjacent events like conferences. We’ve compiled a list of major and regional events that have been postponed, canceled, or which are as of now still running.

Be aware that individual conventions on this list could change abruptly, and that it’s always good to check with the convention in question before making or confirming plans. We’ll work to update this list as situations change. If you represent a convention, please let us know if you have updates that you’d like included.

Postponed: Emerald City Comic Con, March 12-15

ReedPop has postponed its big Seattle, Washington convention, Emerald City Comic Con, until a to-be-announced date later this year. Organizers say that they are determined and committed to running Emerald City Comic Con in 2020 and we are working closely with Visit Seattle and the Washington State Convention Center to secure alternate dates this summer.”

Canceled: SXSW, March 13th-22nd

Austin Texas’s major multimedia festival South by South West was canceled by the City of Austin after numerous sponsors and attendees announced that they would not attend.

The event is typically home to indie movie premieres and television reveals: Amazon was set to debut its upcoming television series Tales from the Loop, while Moon VFX Supervisor Gavin Rothery was scheduled to premiere his debut film, Archive. The event is expected to return in 2021.

Canceled: Costume-Con 38, March 13th-16th

This year’s Costume-Con 38 has been cancelled. According to organizers on March 12th, the “we are constraint to follow the Prime Minister directives to cancel any event bigger than 250 persons.”

Canceled: Tucson Festival of Books, March 14th-16th

Tucson’s Festival of Books was set to take place this coming weekend, but has been canceled by event organizers, who cited numerous author withdrawals, and the cancelation of numerous hands-on activities.

Authors scheduled to attend were Chuck Wendig, who noted on his blog earlier this week that he withdrew because of the outbreak. Numerous other authors scheduled to attend had also withdrawn from the event. The event will return in 2021.

Canceled: International Conference of the Fantastic in the Arts, March 18th-21st

ICFA organizers announced that this year’s convention has been canceled.

We believe it would be irresponsible for us to hold the conference because travel poses a public health threat, so ICFA is cancelled. We now must enter into negotiations with the hotel to try to minimize the financial damage. At this time, our policy to credit registration forward (as opposed to refunds) has not changed, but we will give you an update when the situation becomes clearer.

Canceled: Zenkaikon 2020, March 20th-22nd

Lancaster PA’s Zenkaikon 2020 announced its cancelation on March 12th.

Anyone who purchased a membership for Zenkaikon 2020, or bought an artist alley or dealers room table, will be refunded in the coming weeks. Given the amount of refunds that will need to be processed, we kindly ask for your patience. If you would prefer us to rollover your membership to Zenkaikon 2021 in lieu of a refund, you may use this form to make the request.

The event will return on March 19th-21st, 2021.

Postponed: Ace Comic Con, March 20th-22nd

Ace Comic Con was set to take place in Boston between March 20th and 22nd with a number of high-profile guests, including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tessa Thompson, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Keri Russell, and many others.

Organizers announced that this year’s event would be canceled after the state of Massachusetts declared a State of Emergency. “After many hours of consultation with the BCEC, a city-owned facility, it was determined that running the event at its regularly scheduled date/time is not possible due to ‘force majeure’. Organizers say that they’re looking to reschedule, and that it has scheduled an event for October 16th-18th.

Canceled: NoVa Teen Book Festival, March 14th

Organizers of NoVa announced on March 10th that they would be canceling this year’s convention. Authors this year would have included Alechia Dow, M.K. England, F.C. Lee, and others.

The convention encouraged attendees to support the authors who would have been attending, and noted that they would still be giving away ARCs and other swag to buyers who ordered through the festival’s page. The event will return on March 20th, 2021.

On Schedule: River Region Comic Con, March 14th-15th

Montgomery Alabama’s regional comic con is still on: the convention organizers say that they are “monitoring the situation and there has been no advisement from Alabama Public Health to not have the event. At this time no cases have been reported in Alabama. If the CDC or Montgomery Public advises and does not allow us to use the building due to concerns we would then cancel.”

Canceled: Virginia Festival of the Book, March 18th-22nd

Virginia has reported numerous cases of COVID-19 in the last couple of weeks, and after the University of Virginia issued advisories on traveling, Festival of the Book organizers announced that this year’s event would be canceled, and that it won’t be rescheduled in 2020.

While the Festival is not inexpensive to produce, we understand that the costs of canceling are great as well. We ask that you please consider purchasing books (from local booksellers) by authors whose programs you were hoping to attend. Further, we will do our best to share information in the future about local events with authors who had been previously scheduled to speak at this year’s event.

Authors set to attend the event included Kelly Braffett, T.J. Klune, Rachael Sparks, Anita Felicelli, Megan Angelo, and more.

On Schedule: Outlantacon, March 19th-22nd

Atlanda, Georgia’s LGBTQ+ convention is still planning to take place, and has taken precautions for guests:

1. We have been donated/sponsored hospital grade alcohol wipes on for smooth services iPads, computer, microphones, chair, and doorhandles. This will be wiped down between each session. We are alternating rooms in sessions which will allow for an hour between each one, alternating so that way there will be constant programming, but it will be between each room for the proper drying time for the alcohol and the minimizing a viral loads. We are also working on donations of individual hand sanitizer for our attendees who left theirs at home or were unable to acquire it. 2. Foam alcohol and sanitizing stations to also be placed at registration, which will be 60% or higher. To maximize the breakdown of lipid layers of the virus.

Canceled: Clockwork Alchemy, March 20th-22nd

The organizers behind California steampunk convention Clockwork Alchemy have announced that they have cancelled this year’s upcoming show:

It is with heavy hearts that, in accordance with the public health guidelines of San Mateo County and the Governor’s Office of California regarding the spread of COVID 19, we must announce the cancellation of Clockwork Alchemy 2020 (March 20-22, 2020).

Next year’s convention it scheduled for March 19th-21st.

On Schedule: MidSouth Con, March 20th-22nd

Tennessee’s MidSouthCon is still set to take place.

Barring any social distancing orders from any local, state or federal agencies, MidSouthCon WILL GO ON as scheduled from March 20 – 22nd, 2020. We are working with the hotel to insure prudent and common sense measures are in place to prevent the spread of any communicable disease.

Postponed: Planet Comicon Kansas City, March 20th-22nd

Kansas City issued an emergency order, and accordingly, Planet Comicon’s organizers have announced that they will delay this year’s event to a “late summer or early fall” date. Guests include Jim Butcher, Claudia Gray, Adam Savage, Kevin J. Anderson, Keith R.A. DeCandido, and more.

Options for fans to credit forward current admission purchases to one of our future events, either our rescheduled fall convention or our spring 2021 convention, will be offered. Refunds of all professional photo ops are beginning today and will continue over the next several days.

In conjunction with the convention was the Spectrum Awards Ceremony and Flesk / Spectrum appearance: this has also been canceled.

Canceled: ApollyCon 2020, March 26th-29th

Washington DC’s ApollyCon announced they were canceling this year’s event, but the virtual offerings would still go forward.

All previously scheduled program will be removed. This includes the panels, parties, signings, and special events. Some authors who are local to the area or who have not been able to change their plans due to previously scheduled events will still be in attendance to either give out pre ordered books and/or conduct meet and greets. As soon as we have that information for you, we will share that. The digital side of ApollyCon 2020 will still proceed forward. This includes shipping/packing of Titan/ApollyCon/1001 Dark Nights/Brunch bags for those who are unable to attend due to a health risk and schedule modification, and processing of the Virtual Signing with staff on site.

On Schedule: FanExpo Dallas, March 27th-29th

A major comic convention, FanExpo Dallas has not indicated that it is canceling this year. At least one high-profile guest, Rupert Grint, has canceled their attendance, however.

Postponed: Montclair Literary Festival, March 25th-29th

The Montclair Literary Festival of Montclair NJ will be postponed, according to organizers: “We hope to reschedule all ticketed events as soon as health officials deem it safe. We are already discussing future dates with all ticketed event authors and moderators.” This year’s program would have included Tochi Onyebuchi, Madeline Miller, and others.

The new, tentative date is September 12th.

Postponed: 44th Annual Jack Williamson Lectureship, April 2nd-3rd

This year’s Jack Williamson lectureship, which was slated to feature Rebecca Roanhorse and James Patrick Kelly has been reportedly been postponed (per File 770), but the event’s Facebook page says that a decision has yet to be reached.

Postponed: Writers of the Future Annual Awards Gala, April 3rd

The event’s organizers noted on the event’s website that “In the best interest of the winners, judges, and guests, the workshops and gala event set to take place in Hollywood, CA, on April 3rd will be postponed until later this year.”

This year’s annual L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36 will be published on schedule on April 7th, 2020.

Canceled: HELIOSphere 2020, April 3rd-5th

HELIOSphere 2020 in Tarrytown NY announced on Facebook that it has been canceled this year.

At this time, we don’t know whether we will be postponing or simply cancelling for this year. We will keep you posted as we work out the details with the hotel

Canceled: Tolkien in Vermont, April 4th-5th

The organizers of University of Vermont’s annual Tolkien in Vermont conference announced on Facebook that they would be canceling the event in 2020, and would reschedule for 2021.

Canceled: East Coast Game Conference, April 7th-9th

North Carolina’s ECGC has announced that it will cancel this year’s event. It is scheduled to return April 20th-22nd, 2021.

Canceled: Norwescon 43, April 9th-12th

Seatac, Washington’s SF/F convention has been canceled, per an announcement from the convention’s executive team (via File 770).

The Philip K. Dick Award was slated to be announced at this convention on Friday, April 10th, and will be announced elsewhere.

Postponed: WonderCon Anaheim, April 10th-12th

WonderCon Anaheim, the comics convention run by Comic-Con International (it also runs San Diego Comic-Con) noted that it’s heeding advice of California officials and is postponing to a later date this year.

To protect public health and slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19, the California Department of Public Health announced a recommendation that gatherings and events of more than 250 people should either be postponed or cancelled. (1/4) — WonderCon Anaheim (@WonderCon) March 12, 2020

On Schedule: AnimeBoston, April 10th-12th

Organizers reported on March 8th that they were reviewing options, but have no plans to cancel.

The spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is at the top of everyone's mind right now. We at #AnimeBoston are carefully reviewing all options available to us. At this time we have no plans to cancel/postpone #AnimeBoston2020 (April 10-12, 2020) https://t.co/kHFF97lm2b — Anime Boston (@AnimeBoston) March 8, 2020

On Schedule: MegaCon Orlando, April 16th-19th

The convention has continued to add guests to the convention, and has not indicated a postponement or cancelation.

On Schedule: StokerCon UK, April 16th-19th

This year’s StokerCon, set to be held in Scarborough, and will hold the Bram Stoker awards. Organizers say (as of March 4th), that the convention is moving ahead:

“At the moment, the convention can confirm that—as things currently stand—it is still going ahead. At this point we have no attendees from China, South Korea or Japan, and just one so far from Italy. The UK currently has one of the lowest rates of infection in the world and, even though there has been a warning that there could be more cases in the future, there is no reason at this stage to think that it will have developed into a full-blown pandemic by the middle of April.”

Postponed: LA Times Festival of Books, Stories & Ideas, April 18th-19th

The Los Angeles Times Book Festival was set to take place in April, but following California’s emergency declaration, organizers have announced that it has been postponed until October 3rd and 4th, 2020.

The Book Prizes awards ceremony, planned for April 17, will not be held this year. Book Prizes honorees and winners will be acknowledged through an announcement which remains scheduled for April 17.

This year would have included the inaugural Ray Bradbury Prize for Science Fiction, Fantasy & Speculative Fiction, the finalists of which included Ted Chiang, Amal El-Mohtar, Brian Evenson, Max Gladstone, Marlon James, and Namwali Serpell. John Scalzi was also scheduled to attend.

On Schedule: Chicago Humanities Book Festival, April 19th-July 12th

Held annually, the Chicago Humanities Book Festival runs for several weeks in the spring and summer, with hundreds of authors and events. in the Windy City. Organizers have not indicated that the event has been postponed or canceled. Authors set to attend include Veronica Roth and Sarah Parcak.

On Schedule: Unbound Book Festival, April 23rd-25th.

Missouri’s Unbound Book Festival is still set to take place in April in Columbia, Missouri. Attendees include Alan Lightman (Einstein’s Dreams) and Zachary Mason (Void Star).

On Schedule: RavenCon 15, April 24th-26th

The organizers of Williamsburg VA’s RavenCon say that “at this time we have no plans to cancel or postpone RavenCon 15.”

We have confirmed that the DoubleTree by Hilton Williamsburg will be increasing the frequency of cleaning public areas, providing hand sanitizer, and will be following all Hilton procedures regarding the situation. RavenCon will also have sanitizer stations set up throughout the convention. High-traffic areas will be disinfected regularly. Items that will be handled frequently (game controllers, microphones, etc.) will be disinfected regularly. Gloves and hand sanitizer will be used by all of our staff in high-contact areas (Con Suite, Registration, etc.). We will run a DIY Hand Sanitizer Workshop as well as a panel on the history of U.S. epidemics and how to prepare for them. Prior to the convention, we will be creating the new post of Sanitation Director to supervise all of these procedures at the event.

On Schedule: PenguiCon, April 24th-26th

Southfield MI’s PenguiCon is still slated to take place, according to its organizers: “Penguicon has been closely monitoring information related to COVID-19. We understand that this is a serious situation and we are treating it as such. The board is meeting on March 14th to discuss all alternative paths moving forward as we continue to monitor the circumstances.”

On Schedule: Vermont Sci-Fi & Fantasy Expo, April 25th-26th

This marks the second year that this convention has been held by Vermont Gatherings, and according to organizer Jeff Folb, the event is still on , provided the state doesn’t ban events.

Canceled: Bay Area Book Festival, May 2nd -3rd

Organizers announced that the event would be canceled. John Scalzi was scheduled to attend. It will return on May 1st and 2nd, 2021.

On Schedule: Florida SuperCon, May 8th-10th

The convention is still adding guests and selling tickets, and has not indicated that it is canceling.

On Schedule: WisCon 44, May 22nd – 25th

Organizers announced on March 6th that the event “is scheduled to happen,” and that Our Conference Committee (ConCom) and Board of Directors are monitoring the situation, which continues to change quickly. We will be reevaluating the situation regularly with increasing frequently as we get closer to our scheduled date.”

On Schedule: BaltiCon 54, May 22nd-25th

The convention hasn’t announced a delay or cancelation, but its planning committee has moved its planning meetings online out of an “abundance of caution.”

On Schedule: Nebula Conference, May 28th-31st

SFWA has said that it is still “planning to hold the conference with adjustments to reduce the risks of spreading the virus.”

The Nebulas are 80 days away and every day brings us a better understanding of what’s happening with COVID-19. Our challenge is that the hotel will not allow us to cancel the event without paying penalties unless it is “illegal or impossible” to host it. Similarly, they will not offer us any refunds. This limits our choices. With that said, the board’s priority in decision-making still remains with the health and safety of our attendees and by extension their families.

On Schedule: BookExpo, May 27th-29th / BookCon, May 30th-31st

ReedPop’s BookExpo and BookCon are still slated to take place in New York City this year.

BookExpo & BookCon will proceed as planned May 27-31st , 2020. We do not anticipate any changes or delays to our event. Our mission is to serve our customers as best we can, and we plan to provide a place for you to conduct business in these difficult times. The publishing industry is based on personal connections—and many rely on the important business relationships made during BookExpo. We will continue to be take necessary precautions to facilitate an environment for the entire community to unite, make meaningful new connections, and discover new titles. To prepare for BookExpo & BookCon, Reed Exhibitions and our partners are monitoring the COVID-19 virus situation daily. We are collaborating closely with the Javits Center and following guidelines and precautions suggested by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and other federal, state and local government agencies, including the New York City Department of Health which provides live, daily updates.

Canceled: Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 9th-11th

E3 is one of the biggest events in the video gaming world, and was schedule to take place in June. The organization announced on March 11th that it was canceling this year’s event, which will return in 2021.

On Schedule: Locus Awards Weekend, June 26th-28th

As of now, the event appears to be on: con organizers noted that “we are keeping a close eye on the virus situation and will offer membership refunds or deferrals if the event is cancelled.”

On Schedule: ReaderCon, July 9th-12th

ReaderCon Registration head Merryl Gross told Tor.com that they are watching the situation and are developing a formal statement, but as of now, the convention is still moving forward as planned.

On Schedule: San Diego Comic-Con, July 23rd-26th

Comic-Con International noted in its WonderCon announcement that “no decision has been made regarding the rescheduling of Comic-Con slated to take place this summer; July 23-26, 2020.

On Schedule: World Science Fiction Convention 78, CoNZealand, July 29th-August 2nd

One of the biggest events within the SF/F world, WorldCon is still expected to take place. On March 6th, con organizers announced that they were monitoring the situation, but it was continuing:

We understand your concerns and that you want as much notice as possible if CoNZealand were to be cancelled. We are extremely keen to see CoNZealand go ahead and bring Worldcon to New Zealand for the first time ever. Our Executive have discussed the situation and unanimously agreed that we are not cancelling the convention. Please be assured that we are closely monitoring the situation and will make a further statement if the situation changes. We do note that the convention could possibly be cancelled by the New Zealand Government or the venues, but we see no sign of that happening.