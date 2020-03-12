Tor.com

Gotham’s Erin Richards Cast in ABC’s The Brides

Thu Mar 12, 2020
ABC’s The Brides has rounded out its cast. Variety reports that Erin Richards (whom you might recognize as Barbara Kean from Gotham) has been cast as Renée Pélagie, the third and final Bride of Dracula in Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa‘s pilot.

The publication describes the character of Renée as “the head of a top modeling agency in New York City, known for her torrid affairs with her beautiful female models. In her former life, she was the wife of the Marquis de Sade when she invited Dracula into her ‘house of pain’ and asked to be ‘turned’ by him.”

Richards’ on-screen “sisters” will be played by Gina Torres, starring as Cleo Phillips, the “imperious” leader of the Brides and “a maven of New York City real estate,” and Katherine Reis, starring as youngest Bride Lily Stevens, “a striving singer” hailing from Jack the Ripper’s London. The trio will star opposite actor Goran Višnjić (most recently seen as Nikola Tesla on this season of Doctor Who), who was cast in the part of Dracula. According to Deadline, the show will follow the three Brides as they “start a new life together” in NYC after leaving their former maker and husband “for dead” in his “destroyed castle in the Carpathian mountains.”

Other cast-members include Sophia Tatum (I Am Not Okay With This) as Justine Strang, a young model with secret ties to Dracula who ends up at Renée’s agency, and Chris Mason (Broadchurch) as Roland Grant, a real estate mogul with secret ties to Dracula who battles Cleo for “professional supremacy.”

The Brides will be written and executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa, with Maggie Kiley (Riverdale and Sabrina) directing and executive producing as well. There’s no word yet on a release date.

