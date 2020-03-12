Disney’s Live-Action Peter Pan Remake Casts Peter and Wendy

Photo Credit: Disney

Looks like it’s Peter Pan’s turn for a(nother) live-action remake. Variety reports that Disney has cast the two leads in the forthcoming film, with Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) as Peter and newcomer Ever Anderson (who will reportedly be playing a young Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow) as Wendy.

According to Variety, David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon) will direct, co-writing the script with Toby Halbrooks, while Jim Whitaker will produce. There’s no word yet on other casting news or a release date, but the publication reports that sources say the film will be released in theaters, and not on Disney+.

J.M. Barrie’s classic novel has, of course, received numerous film adaptations, stretching back to a silent film released in 1924. Perhaps the most well-known live-action adaptation, Steven Spielberg’s Hook (1991) starred Robin Williams as a grown-up Peter, Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook, and Julia Roberts as Tinker Bell. Peter Pan (2003) returned to the traditional plot, and featured Jeremy Sumpter as Peter, Rachel Hurd-Wood as Wendy, and genre favorite Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter) as Hook. More recently, there was 2014’s Peter Pan Live!, a televised performance of the musical version starring a pre-Get Out Alison Williams as Peter and Christopher Walken as Hook, and 2015’s Pan, which made headlines for starring Caucasian actress Rooney Mara as Tiger-Lily. This year, we have Wendy, directed by Beasts of the Southern Wild’s Benh Zeitlin and starring Devin France as Wendy and Yashua Mack as the first Black Peter Pan in a major motion picture.