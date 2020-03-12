Revealing The Loop, a Conspiracy Thriller by Jeremy Robert Johnson

Wayward Pines meets Twin Peaks in Jeremy Robert Johnson’s The Loop, a conspiracy thriller set in a sleepy, tourist town in the Pacific Northwest that also happens to house a biotech firm. When Turner Falls is ravaged by an inexplicable outbreak (causing the infected to devolve into violent fits of rage), a local group of misfits struggle to survive, and expose the corporate corruption that destroyed their home.

The Loop publishes in September 2020 with Gallery / Saga Press. Check out the cover below!

Jeremy Robert Johnson is the author of the critically-acclaimed collection Entropy in Bloom as well as the breakthrough cult novel Skullcrack City. His fiction has been praised by The Washington Post and Publishers Weekly, authors such as David Wong, Chuck Palahniuk, and Jack Ketchum, and has appeared internationally in numerous anthologies and magazines. In 2008 he worked with The Mars Volta to tell the story behind their Grammy Winning album The Bedlam in Goliath. In 2010 he spoke about weirdness and metaphor as a survival tool at the Fractal 10 conference in Medellin, Colombia. In 2017 his short story “When Susurrus Stirs” was adapted for film and won numerous awards including the Final Frame Grand Prize and Best Short Film at the H.P. Lovecraft Film Festival. He is repped by Mollie Glick (Literary) and Jon Cassir (Book-to-Film) at CAA, and is at work on a host of new books. You can find him on Twitter: @JRJ_Is_Probable