Karyn Kusama Will Direct a New Adaptation of Dracula

Dracula is getting a new adaptation! The Hollywood Reporter reports that director Karyn Kusama (who gave us such cult classics as The Invitation and Jennifer’s Body) will be breathing new life into Bram Stoker’s novel for horror giant Blumhouse Productions.

Like with Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man, according to THR, Kusama’s Dracula will reportedly be set in “modern times.” That’s it as far as plot details go, and there’s no word yet on how the contemporary update will alter the story, which will be written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, who previously collaborated on such Kusama vehicles as Aeon Flux, The Invitation, and Destroyer.

Everyone’s favorite Transylvanian count isn’t the only classic movie monster getting a revamp from Universal. THR reports that James Wan will be directing an as-yet-untitled film for the studio that will “focus on a group of teens who discover that a neighbor is building a monster in his basement. Spoiler: The monster gets loose.” While the identity of said monster has yet to be revealed, that premise sure smells like Frankenstein.

In other Dracula-related news, the classic vampire tale could be getting two other potential adaptations. The first comes courtesy of Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, whose ABC pilot The Brides will center around Dracula’s three immortal paramours striking out on their own. The second is a feature film, from Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark director André Øvredal, that seeks to tell the untold story of The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

There’s no word yet on a cast or release date for Kusama’s Dracula.