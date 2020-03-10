Tor.com

Vin Diesel Confirms the Guardians of the Galaxy Will Appear in Thor: Love and Thunder

Screencap: Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Studios

Looks like Thor: Love and Thunder is going to be full of familiar faces. A few days after Tessa Thompson (aka Valkyrie, the new king of New Asgard herself) revealed that Christian Bale will be playing the villain, Vin Diesel has let slip that the Guardians of the Galaxy will be showing up in the film.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, our very own Groot said, “Thor will also, the director talked to me about Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy,” adding, “That’ll be very interesting, nobody knows, maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.”

As for which Guardians will end up in Love and Thunder, Diesel didn’t say. But it’s probably safe to count Groot in their number, if Taika Waititi is having some behind-the-scenes chats with the actor.

As for details about the villain, Thompson was equally mysterious in her interview, sharing only that she thinks Bale’s casting is “fantastic.”

Previously, it was announced that Thor 4 will feature the return of Natalie Portman, who will be picking up Mjölnir, along with all of Thor’s powers, as Jane Foster becomes Thor. Meanwhile, Kevin Feige has confirmed that Valkyrie will have a queer storyline and officially take the title of the MCU’s first LGBTQ superhero, with Thompson declaring at San Diego Comi-Con that “as new king, she needs a new queen.”

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, and Taika Waititi as the voice of Korg, according to IMDB. It arrives in theaters November 2021.

