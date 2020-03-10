Tor.com

Announcing the 2020 Lambda Literary Awards Finalists

Tue Mar 10, 2020 11:40am 1 comment 2 Favorites [+]

Lambda Literary has announced the finalists for the 32nd annual Lambda Literary Awards, or “Lammys,” celebrating achievement in LGBTQ literature published in 2019. Chosen from over 1,000 submissions from over 300 publishers (mainstream, independent, and emerging publish-on-demand technologies), the finalists span both literary genres and queer experiences. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang in New York City on June 8, 2020.

Awards are given in 24 categories—head below for the full list of LGBTQ Science Fiction/Fantasy/Horror nominees!

The nominees:

Check out the finalists in other categories here, including Carmen Maria Machado’s In the Dream House (in LGBTQ Nonfiction), Akwaeke Emezi’s Pet (in LGBTQ Children’s/Young Adult), and Tor.com contributor Bogi TakácsThe Trans Space Octopus Congregation (in Transgender Fiction). Congratulations to all of the finalists!

